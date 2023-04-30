PM Modi remembers Cuttack ‘Chai Wala’ D Prakash Rao in 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat





At a time when people across the country were eagerly awaiting the 100th episode of the popular radio show “Mann Ki Baat”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the opportunity to reminisce about the trip that was a source of inspiration for many. While addressing the nation through the monthly radio show, Narendra Modi remembered Cuttack’s ‘Chai Wala’, the late D. Prakash Rao who was nothing less than a ‘Messiah’ to the slum children. “Once we discussed the late D. Prakash Rao, a tea vendor in Odisha who was engaged in the mission of teaching poor children. Whether it was Sanjay Kashyap, who runs the digital libraries in the villages of Jharkhand, Hemlata NK, who has helped many children through e-learning during Covid. Yes, we have referenced examples of many such teachers in ‘Mann Ki Baat’,” Modi said. Rao, who ran a tea stall in Cuttack, worked tirelessly to provide education for slum children at his primary school called “Asha o Aswasana” in Cuttack. Also read: Mann Ki Baat @100: PM Modi salutes the nation’s silent heroes and shares his inspiration D. Prakash Rao also received the coveted Padma Shri from the then President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, during the civil investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan held in 2019. Later Cuttack’s famous social worker, D Prakash Rao passed away after battling Covid-19-related ailments for a long time in 2021. Rao had become a household name after being recognized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his tireless efforts in educating poor slum children. Besides Rao, the Prime Minister also remembered several silent heroes of the country for their many contributions to society. “Whether it be Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, love towards Khadi, nature concerns, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav or that of Amrit Sarovar, whatever issue Mann Ki Baat has been associated with , it sparked a grassroots movement,” Modi said. “The Mann ki Baat program should continue. In today’s 100th episode, Minister Narendra Modi remembered my late husband Dr Prakash Rao. He had set up a school and taught poor children. More people should doing such works which will help the nation to grow,” said Bijaylaxmi, wife of Dr Prakash Rao. “My father had taken the initiative and opened the school in our house to teach poor children. Later, with the help of people, he had set up two rooms for this purpose. After being recognized by Prime Minister Modi , many people have contacted my father. After his death, I lead the school. I call on people to contact me and help our school to develop,” said Bhanupriya, D’s daughter. Prakash Rao.



