78.5% of the public satisfied with Jokowi’s performance

The majority of people are satisfied with the performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) based on the results of the latest Indonesian Political Indicators Survey. Photo/Presidential Decree

JAKARTA – The majority of people are satisfied with the performance of President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) based on the results of the latest Indonesian political indicators survey. In the survey conducted from April 11 to 17, 2023, 78.5% of the audience were satisfied with Jokowi’s performance. – The majority of people are satisfied with the performance of President Joko Widodo () based on the results of the latest Indonesian political indicators survey. In the survey conducted from April 11 to 17, 2023, 78.5% of the audience were satisfied with Jokowi’s performance. Meanwhile, only around 20% were less satisfied or dissatisfied with the performance of President Jokowi’s administration. “So in April 2023, 11-17 who said they were very satisfied and somewhat satisfied on all four scales reached 78.5%. Meanwhile, those who said they were not satisfied or not satisfied n were only 20%,” said the executive director of the Indonesian Political Institute. Burhanuddin Muhtadi indicators via Political Indicator YouTube channel, Sunday (4/30/2023). Burhanuddin said his party had a track record of investigating President Jokowi’s performance trends over the past nine years. According to the results of Burhanuddin’s survey, the level of public satisfaction with President Jokowi is currently the highest. “This time is the highest record for President Jokowi’s approval,” he explained. One of the aspects that has led to a high level of public confidence in President Jokowi is the government’s success in suppressing the rate of inflation. According to Burhanuddin, the inflation rate in Indonesia can be brought under control well by President Jokowi. For your information, the Indonesian Political Indicators Survey Institute has released the results of its latest survey titled “Correlation between Presidential Approval Rating and Support for Presidential Candidates and Party before 2024”. The method used in this survey is simple random sampling. The population of this survey consists of all Indonesian citizens who are eligible to vote in elections or who are over the age of 17. During this time, selected respondents were interviewed face-to-face. The survey was conducted from April 11 to 17, 2023 with a total sample of 1,220 people. The method used is simple random sampling with a sample size of 1,220 respondents and has a margin of error of approximately 2.9% with a confidence level of 95%. Quality control on the results of the interviews was carried out randomly on 20% of the total sample by the supervisor returning to the selected respondents (spot check). In quality control, no significant errors were found. (rca)

