Johnson in 10 exams dodging and diving with the Prime Minister who would be king | Political books

IIf the reign of Bad King Boris looked abysmal on the outside, it was even more diabolical on the inside. This is an authoritative, gripping and often jaw-dropping account of the rowdiness behind the black door of Number 10 and it confirms that we didn’t really have a government during his trashy reign. It was an anarchy presided over by an ardently frivolous, frantically floundering, and profoundly decadent lord of mismanagement.

As Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell tell it, never in modern times has the office of prime minister been held by someone so fundamentally unfit for the job. It may not be an entirely original observation, but the great merit of their account is the weight of evidence they gather to support the claim that Johnson was a totally incompetent prime minister. The authors say they have collected the testimonies of more than 200 witnesses, many of them officials and aides, the silent voices of those who will never publish memoirs and diaries. While this necessarily means that much of the sourcing is anonymous, it all rings horribly true.

During one of Downing Street’s many upset episodes, Johnson is raving: I’m supposed to be in control. I am the Fhrer. I am the king who makes the decisions. The future great dictator never had control because he was unable to perform even some of the most basic functions of a leader.

He had no idea how to be an effective prime minister and no idea what he wanted to do with the role other than satisfy his thirst for status and perks. One of his ministers, who was also a friend, reportedly said: Boris loved being Prime Minister, his prestige and his attributes. He reveled in it. His philosophy going up had been to do, to promise, to say anything to cross the line because I am the best, I deserve it. Now I’m here at #10 with no core beliefs I can do and say whatever I need to stay here.

Johnson deliberately stuffed his cupboards with mediocrities who knew they were expected to nod

He was as sad to apply himself to official papers as he was desperate to build a stable and productive team at number 10. He was almost pathologically incapable of making decisions and sticking to them, especially when faced with difficult choices. Dodge, dodge, dive, dive and dodge was his motto for ruling, aping a line from one of his favorite movies, the sports comedy Dodgeball. Most of the time, he made things up as he went along. Wow, where the hell did that come from? was the reaction of his staff when he suddenly announced he had a plan to fix social care. Such a plan did not exist. Summarize in 3,000 words what you think my foreign policy should be, he told Number 10 officials in surprise shortly after becoming prime minister. He has not entered into a serious relationship with any of his international peers. During calls with Emmanuel Macron, the French president regularly said: Boris, you are simply not serious.

The appointment of competent senior ministers might have compensated for some of its weaknesses. Johnson deliberately filled his cabinets with mediocrities who knew they were meant to be nodding dogs and disdained as sidekicks. We don’t want hungry young lions, an aide recalled telling him when Rishi Sunak turned out to be a less flexible and more popular Chancellor than Johnson had anticipated.

The authors wonder if he believed in anything other than the satisfaction of his own appetites and return from their search for a Johnsonian philosophy as empty-handed as all the others who have pursued this vain quest. There may have been a grain of sincerity in the rhetoric about leveling, but his ideas for making it happen were incomplete, and he wasn’t ready to put in the thought and application needed to turn idle boosterism into action. Johnson and Brexit are inextricably linked in history. Brexit would not have happened without him; he would not have become Prime Minister without Brexit. Yet he never had a strategy to try to make it a success. He and the other architects of this misadventure were like bank robbers after pulling off a heist. No sooner had they done so than they began to turn around to find out which genius had been behind the success and what to do with the loot.

His personal contact with Covid has encouraged some to think it could lead to character reform. They were disappointed

This joyless prank had tragic consequences in the real world. Totally unfit to manage a crisis as serious as the pandemic, its endless dithering and reversals are costing lives. He was swinging wildly in what he was thinking, observes an official. In one day, he would have three meetings in which he would say three completely different things depending on who was there, and then deny changing his position. His personal contact with Covid has encouraged some to think it might lead to behavioral reform. They were disappointed. Even approaching death could not remedy such deep-seated character flaws.

Everyone he dealt with sooner or later found him concealed, for he was never willing to commit to a position unless he thought there was immediate personal benefit or because his hand had been forced. One of his officials says he lied morning, noon and night. He lied not only to the public, but also and often to his closest associates.

Battles for the ear of this superficial and temperamental monarch turned his court into a theater of constant infighting between ever-changing factions within the building. After the fall of Dominic Cummings, we hear Johnson complaining about his inability to find the personnel or structures needed to make his government functional, but multiple insider accounts suggest he enjoyed being at the center of the tornado of chaos. Rather than taking any responsibility on himself, he deflected the blame for decisions he feared would be unpopular and did not hesitate to use even his wife for this pathetic end. In the words of a courtier: He was telling us she was unmanageable and he couldn’t control her and she would do whatever she wanted. Then he came upstairs and told her we were impossible and he couldn’t control us. He liked to pour gasoline on both sides and see what happened to the fire.

Partygate, the most important of the scandals that ended it, was a fitting enemy for such an anarchic regime.

Until the end, he blamed everyone but himself for the implosion of his premiership. The authors are right to dismiss this as another of his fictions. Bad King Boris was dethroned because he was and always had been totally unfit to wear the crown.