Macron exposes European policy of fractured glass on China…

For someone who considers himself a champion of Europe, Emmanuel Macron certainly enjoys provoking arguments that divide the continent.

His last came on the flight back from Beijing, where he had beentreated to a red carpet receptionby Chinaof President Xi Jinping. With much of the West worried that Xi could use the chaos unleashed by Russiathe invasion of Ukraine to take over Taiwan,Macron made things worsesuggesting that Europe and the United States should take different approaches to Taiwan.

The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans have to be followers on this subject and adapt to an American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction, he said. This would make Europe a vassal of the United States, rather than a potential third pole in the world.

Then, this week, came a dispute over the sovereignty of Crimea.

Asked in a television interview whether Crimea was part of Ukraine, Lu Shaye, Chinese ambassador to France,seemed to cast doubtnot only about Crimea, which is occupied by Russia but still part of Ukraine under international law, but also about other ex-Soviet countries. These countries of the former Soviet Union have no effective status under international law, Lu said.

Unsurprisingly, the first to protest were Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, three ex-Soviet countries that feel threatened by Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

The blunders or mini-crises revealed something that most Europeans and Asians understand but, especially in the context of the war in Ukraine, Europeans should not think too deeply: for better or for worse. worse, Europe has a broken glass policy towards China. Policies that seem united and coherent from a distance turn out, on closer inspection, to have significant divisions.

For Macron, thinking out loud provokes an internal conversation between European countries. For China, it is not just the splits per se that China benefits from noticing; it is the process of making them public.



Macron’s comments are, of course, the most notable of these divisions. After barely leaving Chinese airspace, his words were interpreted not as the philosophical musings of a statesman with a grand vision of European autonomy, but as a sign that Europe and the United States may be divided over Taiwan.

But Lus’s comments, or rather the response from European countries, perhaps better illustrate the broken glass.

The countries that most fear Russia have led the charge against comments in the strongest language; Latvia called them completelyunacceptableincomprehensible Estonia andsummoned the Chinese ambassador.

But for others, the response has been more muted. Germany asked for clarification and Italy’s foreign minister said he disagreed with the remarks. Neither appears to have summoned the respective Chinese ambassadors for an explanation. The message was the same, but the way it was conveyed varied greatly.

For Beijing, such fractures, while small, are significant.

The country’s wolf warrior diplomacy, a term used to refer to Chinese diplomats who speak in an unguarded and confrontational manner, is often seen as a reflection of China’s growing confidence in the world.

Certainly, such language from representatives of a nation-state, especially when amplified by tales of Chinese trolls, serves to frighten and intimidate critics. But it also serves to highlight divisions among allies and give an idea of ​​how some countries may react to other divisive Chinese policies.

It’s hard to interpret whether Lu intended to provoke or just mislead like with Macron, both are experienced in their roles and it’s safe to assume they knew what they meant. For wolf warriors like Lu, continually provoking the limits of established understandings is in itself valuable; it weakens the feeling that the rules of the international order, which are supposed to bind countries, apply to China.

If the West wants to look at its differences with China through a glass, darkly, it is up to Beijing to ensure, on the contrary, that all the fractures of the glass are clearly visible.



For all of Macron’s criticisms, even onemajor American newspaper wrote that, If President Biden is awake he should call Mr Macron and ask him if he is trying to re-elect Donald Trump, it is not clear he is telling China something it does not already know. The divisions between Europe and America on certain issues are well known and Macron, more than any other European leader, has been open to saying so.

He did it late last year when he went to the United States andcriticized American policywhich has driven up petrol prices in Europe. France felt that the Europeans bore the brunt of a forceful US pro-Ukrainian policy.

Macron’s economy ministersays something similarwhen he argued that America was asking European countries to decouple from the Chinese economy at the same time that US-China trade was increasing. We don’t want to be the village idiots, he says in direct language, who get screwed and let other powers trade with China when we no longer have the right to do so.

This indicates a major difference in the way these divisions are used by Macron and Lu. For Macron, thinking out loud provokes an internal conversation between European countries. For China, it is not just the splits per se that China benefits from noticing; it is the process of making them public.

If the West wants to look at its differences with China through a glass, darkly, it is up to Beijing to ensure, on the contrary, that all the fractures of the glass are clearly visible.

Faisal Al Yafai is currently writing a book onEnvironmentEastand is a frequent commentator on international television news channels. He has worked for outlets such as The Guardian and the BBC, and has reported on theEnvironmentEast,EastEurope, Asia andAfrica. Twitter:@FaisalAlYafai



Read more Opinion and analysis

Jordan News

