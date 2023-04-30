Indicator Survey, Jokowi’s Performance Satisfaction Level Hits Highest Level This Month





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Indonesian Institute of Political Indicators (IPI) has again released a survey on the level of public satisfaction with the performance of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. IPI director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said that in general the people of Indonesia were satisfied with Jokowi’s performance. Burhanuddin said 62.7% of respondents said they were quite satisfied and 15.8% said they were very satisfied. Meanwhile, he said, 19.2% of respondents felt dissatisfied while only 1.1% said they were very dissatisfied. “Meanwhile, President Jokowi’s approval rating for April 2023 is the highest at 78.5%,” Burhanuddin said on Sunday, April 30, 2023. This survey was conducted by Indonesian Political Indicators from April 11 to 17, 2023. They conducted face-to-face interviews with 1,220 respondents over the age of 17 who were selected using a multistage random sampling method . The indicator claims that this survey has a tolerance of approximately 2.9% at a 95% confidence level. Jokowi is seen as loving helping the community Burhanuddin Muhtadi said there were several factors that made people happy with Jokowi’s leadership. One of them, he said the public thinks the president likes to help the people. “Maybe for some middle-class groups, President Jokowi often appears as Santa Claus giving presents in the street. That might sound a little less positive, but for most people it’s the advantage of President Jokowi,” he said. Infrastructure development and a populist figure Another factor that makes people give a positive assessment, according to Burhanuddin, is the issue of infrastructure development. Furthermore, the public also views President Jokowi as a populist figure. No less than 21.8% of respondents mentioned infrastructure and 6.8% mentioned people numbers as factors that made them satisfied with Jokowi’s performance. “In terms of infrastructure, before the pandemic it was the highest factor. After the pandemic, we lost and loved giving help,” he said. Even so, Burhanuddin said the action was split Welfare on a work visit can be a double-edged sword for Jokowi. Because, he said, as many as 29.5% of respondents said unequal attendance was the factor causing the greatest discontent among the population. “Meanwhile, other factors such as high prices of basic necessities (24.9 percent) and employment (10.6 percent) are the next most important factors,” Burhanuddin said.

