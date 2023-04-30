Let’s run and see’: Ex-CM Siddaramaiah challenges PM Modi | bangalore

On Sunday, top Congress leader and former chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking if he could run with him. He was responding to a veiled mockery from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, at a rally in Karnataka, said the former chief minister was seeking votes in the name of retirement from active politics. Let’s go running? ‘: Ex-CM Siddaramaiah challenges PM Modi

Siddaramaiah shared a video of him running with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra last year and tagged PM Modi.

In response to comments from Prime Ministers about those asking for votes under the guise of retiring from politics, Siddaramaiah tweeted: Did you Mr @narendramodi remove @BSYBJP as CM because he was tired? And then you begged him to campaign for you in the election. Let you and me go for a run and see who’s tired. I will serve my people until my last breath.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi took a sarcastic jibe aimed at Siddaramaiah and said a few Congress leaders were seeking sympathy votes. They say it will be their last election and they will retire after the election. But voters will choose only young and energetic BJP candidates.

Siddaramaiah announced earlier that this will be his last election and that he will retire from electoral politics. However, he also said he would continue to be active in politics even after the 2023 parliamentary elections.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also responded to Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharges’ comments on poisonous snakes. He said: My government has worked hard to make a nation strong and root out corruption from its roots and Congress doesn’t like that. In return, they call me a poisonous snake. Let me tell you today, a snake remains on Lord Eeshwar’s neck. The people of this land are as equal as Lord Eeshwar to me, and I am their serpent who stays with them. The people of Karnataka will give Congress an appropriate response on May 13.