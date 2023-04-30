Imran Khan calls for the dissolution of the assemblies before May 14





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Saturday demanded the dissolution of the national and provincial assemblies by May 14 as part of talks with the government on the date for holding the general elections of the Punjab Assembly, reported ARY News.

Addressing workers and supporters of the PTI, the former prime minister said his party would be ready to continue negotiations if the government dissolves the national and provincial assemblies before May 14.

Imran Khan reiterated that his party does not want to delay the elections, stressing that “we will not accept polls after the budget”.

“If the hope of elections ends, Pakistan could face a worse situation than Sri Lanka. I don’t scare you; I’m just expressing my opinion,” he added.

The PTI leader further said that the government is saying that first it will pass the budget and then hold the elections, saying this shows the bad intention of the incumbent leaders”.

He also said he would hold May Day rallies for Labor Day in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar. He said the Lahore rally will be led by himself, Shah Mahmood Qureshi to lead the Islamabad rally and Pervez Khattak to lead the Peshawar one.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegations held two rounds of talks on holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

During the second round of talks, the PTI delegation asked for the date of dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) before the budget.

Furthermore, the delegation also rejected the government’s plan to hold general elections in October.

Sources closer to the PTI said political tensions can be reduced if the government gives a date for the dissolution of the NA. They added that the PTI wants meaningful progress in the talks with the government ahead of the next Supreme Court (SC) hearing.

Imran Khan for government-PTI talks

Prior to this development, Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan said negotiations with the coalition government would only move forward if they were willing to dissolve the National Assembly on the spot.

Speaking to reporters at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the former prime minister said he had instructed the PTI negotiating team to speak with the government only if it was willing to dissolve the National Assembly now.

Read more: DISSOLVE ASSEMBLIES IMMEDIATELY IF YOU WANT TO ADVANCE NEGOTIATIONS: IMRAN KHAN SAYS GOVERNMENT

I have told Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry not to proceed with the talks unless the government is ready to dissolve the assembly immediately and hold elections.

There is no need to hold another round of talks if they (the government) repeat the same rhetoric about holding elections in September or October, he added.

During his informal chat with reporters, Imran Khan further said that the ball is now in the government’s court on the issue of simultaneous elections.

If elections are not held on May 14, it means the Constitution is torn, the PTI leader said, adding that the Constitution is supreme and not Parliament.

