Winners and losers from Erdogan’s polarizing rule

Istanbul (AFP) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two-decade domination of Turkey has seen some groups thrive and others suffer in the highly polarized country.

AFP looks at some of the winners and losers ahead of the May 14 parliamentary and presidential elections.

Winners

RELIGIOUS GROUPS:

The Directorate of Religious Affairs, or Diyanet, has become a powerful force under Erdogan, a devout Muslim whose Islamic-origin party has tested the secular foundations of post-Ottoman Turkey.

Diyanet has its own television channel which it uses to influence political debates, and benefits from a budget comparable to that of an average ministry.

Its expanded reach has made it a target for Erdogan’s secular opponents, who complain about the growing number of mosques, Quran classes and the influence of religious sects.

Former Diyanet chief Mehmet Gormez won strong backing from Erdogan after he became embroiled in a controversy over his lavish lifestyle, which included the use of a flashy German car.

CONSTRUCTION SECTOR:

Erdogan has spearheaded a construction spree that has spurred growth but created contentious ties between government insiders and winners of plump government contracts.

The development boom has reshaped Turkey, providing modern homes for millions while filling old cities with skyscrapers.

A building boom has filled Turkey’s major cities with gleaming towers over the past 20 years Ozan KOSE / AFP

Along with the construction craze came Erdogan’s penchant for what he called his “crazy projects”.

These ambitious mega-investments crossed Turkey with bridges, airports and high-speed trains. He even drew up plans for a new canal to rival the Bosphorus Strait.

Critics called them an environmental disaster that enriched government allies.

More than 200 contractors have been arrested in an investigation into security breaches that contributed to the deaths of more than 50,000 people in February’s earthquake in southeastern Turkey.

CONSERVATIVE WOMEN:

Erdogan’s government has championed the rights of conservative Muslims after decades of staunchly secular rule.

Some of the biggest gains were made by devout women, who were gradually allowed to start wearing the headscarf in universities, in the civil service, in parliament and in the police.

The problem is personal for Erdogan, who lamented that secular governments “did not allow my headscarf-wearing daughters” to go to university.

Erdogan’s two daughters, Sumeyye and Esra, eventually studied abroad.

losers

MEDIA:

Turkey’s once vibrant independent media scene – admired by diplomats as a sign of pluralism – has gradually withered under Erdogan.

Analysts estimate that 90% of Turkish media are allied with the government.

Turkish media lost most of its independence under Recep Tayyip Erdogans OZAN ​​KOSE / AFP

Erdogan’s government heavily taxed critical media and used cheap loans to encourage selected businessmen to run newspapers and TV stations.

This has been accompanied by a crackdown on opposition journalists, especially those from Kurdish media, which gained momentum after a failed coup in 2016.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Turkey is one of the most prolific jailers of journalists in the world.

Turkey’s independent journalism platform P24 says 64 journalists are currently in jail.

MILITARY INFLUENCE:

The Turkish military, a secular force with a history of coups, has gradually lost its influence in politics.

The process accelerated after a renegade military faction staged a failed coup attempt in 2016, which Erdogan blamed on an exiled Muslim preacher in the United States.

Erdogan retaliated with purges that saw thousands of soldiers jailed – hundreds of them for life.

Senior army officers were shot, wounding one of the most strategically located defense forces in the NATO alliance. The Air Force in particular has lost some of its mostly highly trained pilots and officers.

Mixed fortunes

KURDISH:

Repressed by former secular governments, the Kurds helped Erdogan get elected and supported him early in his rule.

Erdogan has tried to improve their cultural and linguistic rights, launching talks aimed at ending a Kurdish armed struggle for greater autonomy in southeastern Turkey.

Repressed before Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power, Turkey’s Kurds are under attack again Adem ALTAN / AFP

But the community, estimated at 15-20 million, came under pressure when those talks broke down and violence resumed in 2015.

Dozens of Kurdish mayors were removed from elected office in 2019 and replaced by state administrators. The main pro-Kurdish party is at risk of being shut down over suspected terrorist links.

MIDDLE CLASS:

Turkey experienced an economic boom during Erdogan’s first decade in power which created a thriving new middle class.

But the economy has been teetering from crisis to crisis since 2013.

According to the World Bank, Turkey’s current gross domestic product – a measure of a country’s wealth – has returned to levels it was in the first five years of Erdogan’s rule.

Runaway inflation wiped out the savings of millions, leaving many heavily in debt.

