Highlights from Week 1, What to Expect After Accuser E. Jean Carrolls’ Dramatic Testimony New York Daily News





The first bombshell trial Donald Trump faces in his hometown began in Manhattan last week, when writer E. Jean Carroll accused the former president in a disturbing account of raping and sexually assaulting her. over 25 years ago.

A captivated panel of nine New Yorkers, six men and three women who will remain anonymous, heard opening arguments diametrically about the alleged assault before Carroll described the incident in his own words during two dramatic days on the stand witnesses.

Carroll, 79, said Trump raped her on an unoccupied floor of Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s after they crossed paths in a chance encounter.

It was a horrible feeling because he bent over, he put his hand inside me and bent his finger. As I’m sitting here today, I can still feel it, Carroll testified, adding later, then he inserted his penis.

Trump, 76, absent from his civil rape trial as he campaigns for president again, alleges Carroll and his friends made it all up to sell a book and destroy it politically.

E. Jean Carroll leaves New York’s Southern District Court on Pearl St. in Manhattan after a day of testimony in his civil rape case against former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/ for New York Daily News)

The advice columnists’ longtime attorney Shawn Crowley told the jury in his opening argument that the assault took place after Trump asked Carroll to help him choose lingerie for a woman. anonymous.

Crowley said the shopping trip turned bleak once they arrived in the locker room of the sixth-floor lingerie department.

Donald Trump pinned Ms. Carroll against a wall. He pressed his lips against her. She struggled to free herself but couldn’t. Trump was almost twice his height.

Carroll, one of 26 women to accuse Trump of assault, told two friends afterwards. Lisa Birnbach urged her to report it and Carol Martin convinced her to keep quiet.

The evidence will show it was a different world for women, especially single women who were trying to make successful careers in the spotlight, Crowley said.

[She] blamed herself for what happened. She thought she should have known that Donald Trump could be violent towards women.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Manchester, NH (Charles Krupa/AP)

In searing testimony, Carroll described how her trauma destroyed her ability to forge a romantic connection or be sexually intimate with someone again.

Jurors heard how she lost her job at Elle after coming forward in 2019, when Trump called her a White House liar, sadly denying the assault because she wasn’t his type.

Carroll thought Trump would claim the meeting was consensual.

That means besides being a liar and a woman who sells books and an agent for the Democratic Party and a woman who accuses all kinds of other men of rape, I’m too ugly to attack, too ugly to rape, Carroll testified.

Donald Trump (far left) and E. Jean Carroll (second from left) are pictured together at a party in 1987. (US DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK)

In his opening remarks, Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina said his client should not be held liable for sexual abuse or defamation, accusing of calling her a liar like the truth.

[You] will learn from E. Jean Carroll that during this colossal battle his tights never tore. She never let go of her purse which she was holding as she was being violently raped. She was holding her purse. That hand could have been used for something else, but instead it held her purse. And she never screamed, not once, ever screamed, Tacopina told the jury.

During his aggressive cross-examination, Carroll turned the tables on Tacopina.

[One] reasons [women] don’t show up, it’s because they’re always being asked, why didn’t you shout? Some women scream. Some women don’t. It keeps women quiet, Carroll said.

In this sketch of the courtroom in Federal Court in New York on Thursday, April 27, 2023, E. Jean Carroll, center, testifies on the witness stand as a photo of her and of Donald Trump, alongside his wife Ivana and Carroll’s ex-husband. , is displayed on a screen. The photo was taken before the alleged assault. The jury is in the foreground. (Elizabeth Williams/AP)

A staunch Carroll said if she was lying she would have said she screamed me to death.

I didn’t, Carroll testified. When I introduced myself, I told the truth. I said I didn’t scream. We could probably find other reasons why I didn’t scream, but I didn’t scream. I did not shout.

Tacopina asked Carroll about his memories. During the years-long litigation, she admitted to not remembering the year it happened, only that it happened between 1994 and 1996.

Jurors will hear a clinical psychologist explain how common it is for victims of sexual violence to experience fragmented traumatic memories, in which they remember visceral details about the attack but forget broader details like the time and place. place.

Joe Tacopina, an attorney representing former President Donald Trump, arrives in federal court as a protester holds signs in New York, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Although Trump was missing during his trial, his presence was felt through his online attacks on Carroll and his lawyers. His Truth Social missives drew a reprimand from Judge Lewis Kaplan.

Trump doubled down on Friday, issuing a press release accusing Carroll of sexually harassing Roger Ailes. The longtime late CEO of Fox News died in 2017 in shame amid a flood of allegations of sexual misconduct from the network’s female anchors.

The startling allegations presented so far against Trump are just the beginning. The second week of the trial is expected to include testimony from two other women, Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds, who were among the first to bring charges when he ran for president in 2016.

Whether or not Trump testifies, jurors will hear him talk about sexual assault in the infamous Access Hollywood tape.

You will hear from two other women … who will testify that Donald Trump assaulted them the same way he assaulted Ms Carroll because it’s her MO, Crowley said on Tuesday.

You will hear Donald Trump say it in his own words.

