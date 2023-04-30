Politics
The Guardian draws caricature of outgoing BBC boss Richard Sharp after anti-Semitic backlash | Political news
A controversial cartoon of outgoing BBC chairman Richard Sharp has been taken down by a national newspaper after being widely condemned as anti-Semitic.
Faced with a fierce backlash, The Guardian apologized and removed Martin Rowson’s cartoon published on its website because it “did not meet our editorial standards”.
Also apologizing, Mr Rowson said out of ‘recklessness and recklessness I screwed up pretty badly’.
Critics have argued that the portrayal of Mr Sharp, who is Jewish, would not have looked out of place in Nazi-era propaganda sheets.
The line comes after Mr. Sharp resigned from BBC’s top job on Friday after being found guilty of breaking the rules by not revealing he had a hand in getting the then prime minister Boris Johnson a loan guarantee of £800,000.
The cartoon showed a heavily featured Mr. Sharp leaving with a box marked Goldman Sachs, the investment bank where he worked, containing a squid and what appears to be a Rishi Sunak puppet.
The Jewish “puppeteer”, secretly controlling the economic and political world order, has long been a narrative and anti-Semitic trope used by conspiracy theorists.
Next to Mr Sharp, seated on a pile of dung, is a naked Mr Johnson, shouting at him: “Well done mate. I’ve entered you for a peerage in my resignation honors list.”
Author Dave Rich, who has written about anti-Semitism, wrote on Twitter that the cartoon “steps squarely into an anti-Semitic tradition of portraying Jews with outsized and grotesque features, often in conjunction with money and the power”.
He pointed out that such cartoons were used both by the Nazis and in the Soviet Union.
Highlighting the symbolism in the cartoon, on the squid, Mr Rich said: “Yes, Sharp worked for Goldman Sachs, which was described in @RollingStone as ‘a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of mankind, relentlessly blocking his blood funnel into anything that smells of money'”.
But he added: “The problem is that a squid or an octopus is also a common anti-Semitic motif, used to represent a supposed Jewish conspiracy with its tentacles wrapped around all parts of society that Jews are supposed to control. Especially the money. box with Sharp’s squid?”
He added: “Is it possible that such an experienced cartoonist as @MartinRowson is unaware of these common anti-Semitic traditions (as well as anyone else at the Guardian has seen)?
“Or maybe it’s just another case of assumptions about Jews, money and power that are so familiar that people don’t notice.”
He continued: “The physical characteristics given to Sharp in the cartoon – nose, lips, etc. – are racial characteristics. Anti-Semitism can be racism. Just in case anyone still doesn’t not sure.”
Analysis: The damage to the BBC has already been done
Diane Abbott suspended as Labor MP after suggesting Jews don't face racism
Former Labor MP Ian Austin, who left the party under by Jeremy Corbyn leadership on anti-Semitism and now sits in the Lords, wrote on Twitter: “What an utterly revolting cartoon, full of disgusting anti-Semitic imagery.
“It looks like something out of a far-right Nazi post but it’s actually in @guardian and they should be ashamed of themselves.”
Former Labor MP John Mann, who is also now a peer, said: “I haven’t bought this newspaper for many years. That’s why.
“My parents who bought it every day would be so saddened and angry at those who own and edit it. A newspaper that chooses not to sort it out.”
Stephen Pollard, editor of the Jewish Chronicle, tweeted: “It takes a lot to shock me. And I know the form of the Guardian well and especially that of Rowson. But I still find it really shocking that not a single person has looked at this and said, no, we can’t run this. For me, that’s the real problem.
“Anti-Semitism must be fought relentlessly”
Former Tory minister Sajid Javid also wrote on Twitter: “Disappointed to see these tropes in the Guardian today.
“Troubling theme – or at best, lessons not learned?”
He linked to an earlier 2020 Steve Bell Guardian cartoon, which drew accusations of racism, after he portrayed then Home Secretary Priti Patel, who is of Hindu descent, as a huge bull with horns and a nose ring.
Former Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith said: “The portrayal of Richard Sharp in @guardian is deeply depressing.
“Anti-Semitism should be challenged relentlessly, day in and day out. Lots to write about the report this week, but why is that?”
Historian Simon Sebag Montefiore called it an “explicitly racist repulsive cartoon”.
Responding to criticism, The Guardian said in a statement: “We understand the concerns that have been raised.
“This cartoon does not meet our editorial standards, and we have decided to remove it from our website.
“The Guardian apologizes to Mr Sharp, the Jewish community and anyone offended.”
“Things are going horribly wrong”
Mr Rowson apologized on Twitter. He said: “Recklessly and recklessly, I screwed up pretty badly with a toon Graun today and a lot of people are understandably very upset.
“I sincerely apologize, unconditionally.”
In a longer statement on his website, he added: “Sometimes, like in this case, in the mad rush to cram as much as possible into the five or so hours I have to produce the artwork on schedule. , things are going horribly wrong.”
He continued: “I know Richard Sharp is Jewish; in fact, while we were collecting crony nets, I was at school with him, although I doubt he remembers me.
“His Jewishness never crossed my mind when I drew him, as it has no relation to the story or his actions, and it played no conscious role in how I drew him. twisted his features according to the standard drawing book.
“Similarly, the cute squid and the little Rishi were nothing more than that, a cartoon squid and a little prime minister, it never occurred to me that some might see them as puppets Sharp, this being another notorious anti-Semitic trope.”
|
