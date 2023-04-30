PM Modi Mann ki Baat 100th Episode Updates

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On April 30, 2023, Mr Modi addressed the nation for the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat today. | Photo credit: ANI

In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 30 addressed the nation at 11 a.m. on the 100th episode of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, noting that the radio show is an expression of the feelings of millions of Indians and has ensured that he is never cut off from people.

The 100th 30-minute episode is also broadcast live from United Nations headquarters in New York.

Mann Ki Baat The program is a reflection of the Mann Ki Baat of millions of Indians, it is an expression of their feelings, Modi said, adding that every episode of the program was special.

The program was a festival that celebrates the positivity, optimism and participation of Indian citizens.

Mann Ki Baat has become my spiritual journey, a journey from me to the whole… just as people worship their deities by offering prsade… For me Mann Ki Baat is a path of devotion, he says, noting that the program has given him a way to connect with people.

The Prime Minister remarked that it was moving and nostalgic to think of the heroes who were mentioned in the program and who made this program a reality. Mann Ki Baat is a great platform to spread positivity and recognize grassroots changemakers, he said.

Mr Modi said the monthly radio show has become an important way to learn from others. This program ensured that I was never cut off from you, he said.

During the 100th episode, Mr. Modi also had a phone conversation with some people who were featured earlier in the show for their unique initiatives.

A special message has been received from @UNESCO General director @AAzoulay re #MannKiBaat100. She asked about India’s efforts in education and cultural preservation. pic.twitter.com/WoAwpyE96m — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 30, 2023

Today, as we reached the 100th episode, I also want us to reconnect with their heroes to learn about their journey, the Prime Minister said. He spoke to the person who came up with the idea for the selfie with daughter campaign.

Be it Swachh Bharat, Amrit Mahotsav of Khadi or Azadi, emitted high in Mann Ki Baat became public movements, Mr Modi said.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Union Ministers, listened to Mr Modis’ speech at different locations as the ruling party pulled out all the stops to make the 100th episode a mega exercise in public connection .

The BJP previously said nearly four lakh sites would be set up for people to listen to the prime ministers broadcast.

In the Mann Ki Baat A radio show hosted by Prime Minister Modi, it addresses the people of the country on different issues. It was first broadcast on 3 October 2014 and airs on the last Sunday of every month at 11 a.m. across All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network.

Besides 22 Indian languages ​​and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages ​​including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Balochi, Arabic, Pashto, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centers of All India Radio.

A survey by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) found that out of 890 people associated with the media – journalists, researchers, professors and students – 76% of respondents believe that Mann Ki Baat played an important role in introducing real Bharat to Indian listeners.

On Saturday, India’s Permanent Mission to the UN said in a tweet., Get ready for a historic moment as PM Modis’ 100th episode “Mann Ki Baat” is set to go live on April 30 in the Trusteeship Council room at @UNHQ!

The 100th episode of Modis’ monthly radio address airs at 11 a.m. IST on April 30, which is 1:30 a.m. Sunday in New York City. The live broadcast of the program in the early hours of Sunday at UN Headquarters will be historic and unprecedented. It will be shown in the room of the UN Trusteeship Council. #MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to join India’s development journey, the Permanent Mission said.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)