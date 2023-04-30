Politics
PM Modi Mann ki Baat 100th Episode Updates
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On April 30, 2023, Mr Modi addressed the nation for the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat today. | Photo credit: ANI
In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 30 addressed the nation at 11 a.m. on the 100th episode of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, noting that the radio show is an expression of the feelings of millions of Indians and has ensured that he is never cut off from people.
The 100th 30-minute episode is also broadcast live from United Nations headquarters in New York.
Mann Ki Baat The program is a reflection of the Mann Ki Baat of millions of Indians, it is an expression of their feelings, Modi said, adding that every episode of the program was special.
The program was a festival that celebrates the positivity, optimism and participation of Indian citizens.
Mann Ki Baat has become my spiritual journey, a journey from me to the whole… just as people worship their deities by offering prsade… For me Mann Ki Baat is a path of devotion, he says, noting that the program has given him a way to connect with people.
The Prime Minister remarked that it was moving and nostalgic to think of the heroes who were mentioned in the program and who made this program a reality. Mann Ki Baat is a great platform to spread positivity and recognize grassroots changemakers, he said.
Mr Modi said the monthly radio show has become an important way to learn from others. This program ensured that I was never cut off from you, he said.
During the 100th episode, Mr. Modi also had a phone conversation with some people who were featured earlier in the show for their unique initiatives.
Today, as we reached the 100th episode, I also want us to reconnect with their heroes to learn about their journey, the Prime Minister said. He spoke to the person who came up with the idea for the selfie with daughter campaign.
Be it Swachh Bharat, Amrit Mahotsav of Khadi or Azadi, emitted high in Mann Ki Baat became public movements, Mr Modi said.
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Union Ministers, listened to Mr Modis’ speech at different locations as the ruling party pulled out all the stops to make the 100th episode a mega exercise in public connection .
The BJP previously said nearly four lakh sites would be set up for people to listen to the prime ministers broadcast.
In the Mann Ki Baat A radio show hosted by Prime Minister Modi, it addresses the people of the country on different issues. It was first broadcast on 3 October 2014 and airs on the last Sunday of every month at 11 a.m. across All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network.
Besides 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Balochi, Arabic, Pashto, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centers of All India Radio.
A survey by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) found that out of 890 people associated with the media – journalists, researchers, professors and students – 76% of respondents believe that Mann Ki Baat played an important role in introducing real Bharat to Indian listeners.
On Saturday, India’s Permanent Mission to the UN said in a tweet., Get ready for a historic moment as PM Modis’ 100th episode “Mann Ki Baat” is set to go live on April 30 in the Trusteeship Council room at @UNHQ!
The 100th episode of Modis’ monthly radio address airs at 11 a.m. IST on April 30, which is 1:30 a.m. Sunday in New York City. The live broadcast of the program in the early hours of Sunday at UN Headquarters will be historic and unprecedented. It will be shown in the room of the UN Trusteeship Council. #MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to join India’s development journey, the Permanent Mission said.
(With PTI and ANI inputs)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-mann-ki-baat-100th-episode-updates/article66795927.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK-China talks not comfortable chatting over tea and cookies: artfully
- PM Modi Mann ki Baat 100th Episode Updates
- The Guardian draws caricature of outgoing BBC boss Richard Sharp after anti-Semitic backlash | Political news
- Ganjar Pranowo is best suited to continue Jokowi’s work
- US accuses Chinese Coast Guard of harassing Philippine ships
- How Mark Wahlberg and his family are doing after leaving Hollywood
- St. Bernadette School supports veterans
- From dress code to reading list: everything you need to know about the coronation of King Charles III
- Google Pixel 7a performs impressively in Geekbench
- You will now have to pay to read news on Twitter
- Highlights from Week 1, What to Expect After Accuser E. Jean Carrolls’ Dramatic Testimony New York Daily News
- Winners and losers from Erdogan’s polarizing rule