



D ecommerce with China is not a cozy conversation over tea and cookies, the foreign minister said. James Cleverly has insisted it is important to maintain dialogue with Xi Jinping’s regime, as hawkish conservatives urge him to take a tougher line with China over reported human rights abuses in Xinjiang Province and Hong Kong. In response to such criticism, the Foreign Secretary told the Telegraph that his meetings and discussions with Chinese ministers are far from intimate conversations. Mr Cleverly told the newspaper: In terms of defining diplomatic language, people really need to understand that engaging with China does not mean agreeing with China. I have always criticized their decision to sanction my parliamentary colleagues and I have always demanded that they lift these sanctions Learn more Talking to China isn’t about chatting comfortably over tea and cookies, it’s about emphasizing our opposition to actions they take that we don’t agree with, it means doing it directly. Whenever I had a conversation with a Chinese minister, whether face to face or on the phone, I always highlighted the plight of Uyghur Muslims, I always highlighted their attitude towards Hong Kong. I have always criticized their decision to sanction my parliamentary colleagues and I have always demanded that they lift these sanctions. In a keynote address at the Lord Mayors’ Easter Banquet in London last week, Mr Cleverly said the UK needed to engage directly with the country to promote stability across the world. But he also said the UK needed to be starkly realistic about Beijing’s authoritarianism, as he warned it against invading Taiwan. Mr Cleverly denied that China should be classified as a threat, arguing that its scale and complexity cannot be reduced to one-word descriptions. Influential Tory MPs, including former cabinet minister Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Foreign Affairs Committee chair Alicia Kearns, have previously called on the government to take a tougher stance with China. Several conservative critics of Beijing, including Sir Iain, face sanctions from the Chinese government. Former Prime Minister Liz Truss recently joined calls for a tougher stance on China, calling on ministers to ensure it does not join the CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for transpacific), an international trade agreement. The short-lived prime minister, who once served as foreign minister, also criticized French President Emmanuel Macron’s decisions to seek China’s help in ending the war in Ukraine.

