Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump at dinner in Washington





US President Joe Biden attends the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC on April 29, 2023. AFP

US President Joe Biden, while referring to former President Donald Trump, said he was also offered silent money to keep his speech short.

The oldest president in US history, Joe Biden, 80, while speaking at the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner, kept the crowd engaged with his sarcasm towards his opponents. In his remarks, he joked that comedian Roy Wood Jr offered him $10 to make his speech short.

It’s a switch that a president is offered silent money. He mocked the former president who was formally charged with 34 crimes by the Manhattan grand jury earlier this month, in a case involving the $130,000 payment he made to a movie star for adults Stormy Daniels in 2016.

US President Joe Biden laughs during the White House Correspondents’ Association Gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC on April 29, 2022. AFP

Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that he was running for re-election in 2024, to which people blamed him for being too old for the job.

Polls show people are less welcoming of Biden’s second run for the US presidency as he has emerged as the biggest vulnerability that could cost him an election.

Addressing a gathering of 2,600 guests in Washington, he noted speaking of freedom of speech, Biden said, “I believe in the First Amendment, not just because my good friend Jimmy Madison wrote it,” referring to one of the founding fathers of the United States.

He continued: “Listen, I understand that age is a very reasonable question. It’s on everyone’s mind and by everyone, I mean The New York Times. Headline: The Bidens’ advanced age is a big deal. Trump, however, is not.'”

He also joked about Don Lemon being fired by CNN in the context of his controversial remarks about women.

Don Lemon had said of Nikki Haley, 51, that she “isn’t at her peak” because “a woman is at her peak in her 20s, 30s and maybe 40s.”

President Biden said: “They say I’m old; I say I’m wise. They say I’m over the hill; Don Lemon would say, He’s a man in his prime” .

Of Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, he said: “I want everyone to have fun tonight, but please be safe. If you find yourself disoriented or confused, it’s is either you’re drunk or Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

He also joked about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ battle with Disney: “I had a lot of Ron DeSantis jokes ready but Mickey Mouse beat me up and got there first.”

He said of Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy: Listen, y’all keep reporting my approval rating is 42%. I don’t think you know. Kevin McCarthy called me and said, ‘Joe, what’s your secret?’ I’m not even joking about it.”

He also mocked Fox News’ recent defamation settlement by Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million in a case in which Fox News claimed the 2020 election was manipulated in favor of Biden.

“It’s great that the cable news networks are here tonight. MSNBC, owned by NBC Universal. Fox News, owned by Dominion Voting Systems,” Biden said, eliciting a roar of laughter and applause.

“Last year, your favorite Fox News reporters were able to attend because they were fully vaccinated and beefed up. This year, with this $787 million settlement, they’re here because they couldn’t say no. to a free meal,” he joked.

Despite the laughter and joy over dinner, Biden condemned attacks on press freedom and disinformation that could potentially undermine democracy.

In another preview of a 2024 campaign theme, Biden criticized the media for using lies told for profit and power to stoke hatred.

“Lies told for profit and power. Lies of conspiracy and wickedness repeated over and over again designed to generate a cycle of anger and hate and even violence.”

The dinner was rearranged as it was marred by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Biden became the first president in six years to accept the invitation after Trump shunned it while in office.

