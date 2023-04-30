PM Modi’s 100th Episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Today: Time, Live Stream Details, Where to Listen & More

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio show is set to air globally today, Sunday April 30. It will be a historic moment with the 100th episode airing live at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

“Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ goes live on April 30 in the Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!” tweeted India’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

The Consulate General of India in New York, along with community organizations, are also hosting the broadcast of the 100th episode of “Mann Ki Baat” for members of the Indo-American and Diaspora community in New Jersey.

“Don’t miss #MannKiBaatAt100 at 1:30 am EST on April 30, 2023! Celebrating the historic 100th episode of #MannKiBaat as the honorable @PMOIndia connects with Indians, the Indian Diaspora and listeners around the world,” the consulate added .

The central government also released a video showing how the radio broadcast is recorded by the prime minister. PM Modi can be seen interacting with a group of technicians before heading to the recording studio in the video. Later, he addresses the audience without any written script.

The programme, which began on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government’s citizen awareness program reaching out to multiple social groups such as women, youth and farmers and has stimulated community action.

Besides 22 Indian languages ​​and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages ​​including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashto, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centers of All India Radio.

The BJP has planned massive outreach to make the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat a momentous occasion. Sources said the party plans to set up facilities in every constituency across the country for people to listen to the program.

The program will be broadcast live by Doordarshan to Raj Bhavans across the country. The Raj Bhavan in Mumbai will host citizens of Maharashtra who have been mentioned by the Prime Minister in previous editions of Mann Ki Baat along with other eminent personalities from the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended the National Conclave’s farewell session on Mann Ki Baat @100 on Wednesday, said Mann Ki Baat is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that strengthened the foundations of democracy in the country.

The event, which was also attended by Union Minister of Railways Ashwani Vaishnav and Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, marked the release of a stamp and a coin commemorating 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday released the Coffee Table Book “My Fellow Citizens…”. The book, published by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, features insights into more than 100 inspirational stories, mentioned by PM Modi on the radio show.

He also published a book “Collective Spirit, Concrete Action”, written by Shashi Shekhar Vempati, former CEO, Prasar Bharati, which describes the impact of the “Mann Ki Baat” program on the nation.

The 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat will air on Sunday. The program started on October 3, 2014, months after Narendra Modi took over the Prime Minister’s Office in May.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Topics