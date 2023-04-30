Donald Trump and King Charles love Scotland. It is not mutual





You know who they are.

The first is King Charles, of course, who had a Scottish grandmother and who on Saturday will perch on that old wooden coronation chair in London’s Westminster Abbey to be crowned monarch, although he would rather undoubtedly walk through the gorse of the Balmoral estate. compose haikus about trees.

He is the grandson of Elizabeth Bowes Lyon, who was born in London but spent much of her childhood at the family home of Glamis Castle in Angus before marrying the second son of King George V, later George VI. If you like your story enriched with a bit of pop culture, G6 is the one Colin Firth’s movie is about, the one where he nervously smokes, and Geoffrey Rush tries to cure his stutter by yelling at him.

In truth, none of this whets our appetite for coronation pageantry or monarchical things. A recent poll by market research firm YouGov found that collectively just under three-quarters of Scots either didn’t care at all about the event or weren’t very interested in it. Only six percent said they cared a lot. More and more people support the return of capital punishment.

Additionally, less than half of respondents (47%) said they had a negative view of the royal family, and 40% said the UK should have an elected head of state instead. Someone like, I don’t know, Gary Lineker or Lorraine Kelly. Or maybe David Attenborough, if he’s not too busy.

Anti-monarchy campaigners stage a protest at Westminster Abbey at the location where King Charles is due to be crowned on May 6

Commenting on the new poll and helpfully pointing to the obvious YouGovs political researcher, Lukas Paleckis said it showed the mood in Scotland was less favorable to the monarchy than in Britain as a whole. Well yeah.

A similar survey by something called British Future, conducted in May 2022, found that just 45% of Scots wanted to keep the monarchy and 36% believed the death of then-monarch Queen Elizabeth would be the time to declare the UK a republic.

That didn’t happen, of course, although there is still time before the earth burns. Personally, I would give it a cautious welcome, as long as Ed Sheeran didn’t sing the national anthem. Wed just ended up in court for copyright infringement by, like, Paraguay or someone else.

Not that things look exactly rosy south of the border, namely the royal family. Scotland, with their collective shrug, may be leading the coronation trend. But support for the royal family and the institution of the monarchy is down across the UK. The difference seems to be that in England, unlike Scotland, the royal family is enjoying a surge in popularity around occasions such as weddings and, presumably, coronations. But the further you get from London, the less nobody pays attention and the less noticeable these bumps become.

What does all this add up to? In Scotland, this means that no council office is inundated with demands for street closures. Not many buntings on Saturday morning. Very few trestle tables erected for people to sit down to toast the newly crowned king. For very few sandwiches, cakes or bubbling tea urns. To a mere scattering of coronation street parties.

That doesn’t mean we won’t watch some of it on TV. We may have to, there won’t be much else that day. And for anyone with even a passing interest in current affairs, this is certainly a big national event. One that, like Scotland qualifying for a World Cup, can only happen once or twice in a century.

Will I watch? Maybe. Despite my best attempts to ignore it, I imagine I’ll be sucked in. I’ve already wandered down a coronation-flavored rabbit hole after spending more time than I thought possible reading what Kate Middleton might or might not wear on her noggin on D-Day.

Here is a taste, courtesy of a certain Lauren Kiehna, quoted in the high-end American magazine Harpers Bazaar where she is presented as an expert in royal jewelry.

I sure hope to see coronation tiaras, she said. But it’s possible Charles will follow the lead of some of his European counterparts, like the Dutch king, and establish a formal dress code for the event. That would mean we could still see big jewelry, like necklaces, brooches, and earrings, but no tiaras.

No tiaras! Fascinating stuff.

The other elderly white man who will make headlines this week if he does get on a plane and cross the Atlantic is Donald Trump, former President of the United States. He seems determined to travel to the Auld Country at some point in the next few days, perhaps to try a round of golf, perhaps on the mistaken assumption that we don’t have an extradition treaty with the United States so he can hide here until his legal troubles in New York blow up (memo to Don: we do, they won’t).

A protester outside the Scottish Parliament ahead of the debate over the unexplained wealth in Donald Trump's golf course funding in 2021

The coronation is likely to be ignored in Scotland because most Scots are indifferent to the institution of the monarchy and so uninvested in its future that they are uninterested in its present. But Mr. Trump is not someone who can be ignored. He’s a man we’re screaming at, as happened the last time he visited Scotland. It’s because he doesn’t divide opinion here like he does in the US, virtually everyone can see through his crass brand of deceptive and disruptive anti-politics. Even far-right commentator Katie Hopkins, who probably has a MAGA cap stashed somewhere and has often defended Mr Trump, once described him as odd. Others who are not political travelers said much stronger things.

But like King Charles, Mr Trump has strong and deeply felt Scottish ties. His mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, was born into a Gaelic-speaking family and raised in a croft in Lewis until she emigrated to the United States aged 18 in 1930. She also married the New York real estate developer Fred Trump, whom she met at a party. If it was anyone else, we’d be proud of them. Not so Mr. Trump, for obvious reasons. Poor Mary Anne MacLeod is not celebrated.

I don’t think the former president plans to crash the coronation himself when he visits the UK, but you never know with him. If he does, I hope he shows up with a horned helmet and a fur hat and not a kilt. It would be much more compliant and much less awkward. He and King Charles may love the land of mist and heather, but on this side of the Irn Bru curtain the feeling is not very mutual. And that creates a kind of uncomfortable tension at times like these.

