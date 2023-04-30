Russia says it ‘welcomes’ efforts to end war; Launches missile strikes killing 26 The European Conservative





All efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war are welcome, a senior Kremlin official said on Thursday (April 28th), a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to conduct peace talks with Russia in his first phone call with the Ukrainian president since the start of the war. Speaking at a press conference in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said journalists: “We are ready to welcome anything that can advance the end of the conflict in Ukraine and the achievement of Russia’s objectives. We are ready to welcome it. The following day, however, Russian airstrikes hit towns across Ukraine on Friday, killing 26 people including five children, as Kiev said preparations for a counter-offensive against Moscow forces were almost complete, according to the AFP. In response to the Kremlin’s statement regarding efforts to end the war, Ukraine’s foreign minister tweeted on Friday, Missile strikes killing innocent Ukrainians in their sleep, including a 2-year-old child, are Russia’s response to all peace initiatives. The way to peace is to drive Russia out of Ukraine. The way to peace is to arm Ukraine with F-16s and protect children from Russian terror. Missile strikes killing innocent Ukrainians in their sleep, including a 2-year-old child, are Russia’s response to all peace initiatives. The way to peace is to drive Russia out of Ukraine. The way to peace is to arm Ukraine with F-16s and protect children from Russian terror. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 28, 2023 The attacks came just days after Zelensky said he and Xi Jinping held a long and meaningful phone call where Xi said his government would send a peace envoy to Ukraine and other countries. During the nearly hour-long phone call, Xi told Zelensky that China would work to bring Russia and Ukraine closer together in order to reach a resolution to the conflict. Additionally, Beijing announced that it would send an envoy to Ukraine to help work towards a political settlement to the conflict. That envoy will be Li Hui, Beijing’s special representative for Eurasian affairs, who also served as China’s ambassador to Russia from 2009 to 2019. The Chinese-appointed special envoy will be the best candidate to manage the progress of the peace talks, said Mao Ning, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry. said Thursday, stressing that China will continue to play a constructive role in the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. On the same day, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang declared Beijing’s intention to working with Central Asian countries Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table. China and Central Asian countries share a similar view and stance on the Ukraine crisis, Qin said after meeting with the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia, and China. ‘Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. The European Union, France and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg all welcomed the phone call between Xi and Zelensky. France said it supported any dialogue that could contribute to a resolution of the conflict in line with the fundamental interests of Kyiv and the international, according to AFP. reportedquoting a French presidential official. The EU, for its part, welcomed China’s first step towards mediation to end war between Russia and Ukraine, saying the phone call was long overdue. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also welcomed the meeting between the Chinese and Ukrainian heads of state, but was sure to emphasize that Beijing has yet to condemn Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

