The distortion of the economic development of the government of Joko Widodo (Part 1)





This article was written by Anthony Budiawan, Managing Director of PEPS (Political Economy and Policy Studies). [***] [***]Joko Widodo, known by his nickname Jokowi, is described as a simple figure, from the people. This figure who was not known at all in the world of national politics suddenly appeared on the surface. People like bewitched. [***]The simple figure became a symbol of resistance against political elites, against aristocrats and the military. [***]Jokowi’s political career as president seems to have been carefully planned and is going smoothly according to the script. [***]First of all, Jokowi’s political career, which is of course unknown at the national level, cannot pass directly from mayor to president. Jokowi is set to win the seat of Governor of DKI Jakarta first as a stepping stone to the seat of President of the Republic of Indonesia. [***]In the run-up to the 2012 DKI Jakarta Governor election, Jokowi was overwhelmingly portrayed as the figure behind the successful manufacturing of a national car called Esemka, which was heralded as capable of re-launching a new project national car, such as the antithesis of the Soeharto-era Timor National Car which received much criticism from the public. The national car Esemka is expected to become a symbol of the awakening and independence of the Indonesian automobile industry, which has been under Japanese control until now, as well as the independence of Indonesian industry in general. [***]The figure of a simple people, backed by the power of marketing and huge funding, finally managed to win the contest for the election of Governor of DKI Jakarta. [***]Indonesia is suddenly portrayed as an idealistic and patriotic democracy, where a simple and populist figure like Jokowi can win the very prestigious contest for governor of DKI Jakarta, backed by political parties and huge campaign funding, so to speak, without conditions. [***]One of Jokowi’s policies as Governor of DKI Jakarta is to revive the North Jakarta (Pantura) Coast Reclamation Project which has been controversial and has been in limbo since 1995. [***]Jokowi has entrusted the reclamation project of Jakarta Pantura to a few developers (developers), as managers and at the same time owners of the reclaimed land with an area of ​​5,150 hectares, larger than the center of Jakarta with an area of ​​approximately 4,800 hectares. Transferring ownership of the reclaimed land to businessmen would have violated the 1995 presidential decree which stipulated that the local government was the owner of the reclaimed land. [***]Having not even served as the governor of DKI Jakarta for two years, Jokowi was then nominated by a coalition of several political parties led by the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI Perjuangan) to become the presidential candidate of the Republic of Indonesia. in the 2014 presidential. election (pilpres). [***]In a direct presidential election system elected by the people, the vision and mission of the presidential candidate are very important and determine the victory in the presidential election. Jokowi’s presidential candidate at the time was very brave in delivering campaign promises that sounded very heroic. [***]In the economic field, for example, Jokowi promised that economic growth would reach an average of 7% per year. Other heroic campaign promises include reducing imports, reducing public debt, developing the national car Esemka, taking over Indosat, strengthening Pertamina to become a respected company in Asia , maritime highways and many others. [***]This heroic campaign promise succeeded in bringing Jokowi to the presidency for the 2014-2019 term (then 2019-2024). [***][***]

