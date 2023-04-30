Richard Sharp’s BBC resignation could mark the end of pal appointments

When it came, Richard Sharp’s resignation as BBC chairman had an air of inevitability. Perhaps the fall of Dominic Raab the previous week had whetted our appetites; opponents of the government certainly see a rich seam of embarrassment and are desperate to exploit it. Of course, Sharp left amid the usual self-exculpatory warnings. He was going to avoid distracting from the global creative force that is the BBC, it was mere technicality that had brought about his downfall, he had played no part in arranging the 800,000 loan to Boris Johnson which had been causing the whole matter sorry.

In years to come, we may watch Sharp’s resignation with bewilderment, for his sins were minor. Adam Heppinstall KC, on behalf of the Commissioner for Public Appointments, essentially found two wrongdoings: First, Sharp told Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he intended to apply for the BBC role before submitting his candidacy ; second, he also told Johnson that he would speak to the Cabinet Secretary about an introduction to someone who wanted to help ease his financial difficulties. He then failed to mention these potential conflicts of interest in his application.

It’s not the crime of the century. It is possible that this may have influenced the Prime Minister to choose him as chairman of the BBC. But Sharp had already been mentioned in the media as a potential frontrunner even before he told Johnson he wanted to apply, and the Heppinstalls report notes that, while he had stated those two issues when applying, he wouldn’t. would not have been excluded. anyway.

The truth is that Sharp’s selection for BBC chairman has become the totem of a much larger issue, namely how we nominate candidates for key public posts. Obviously, the current system is inadequate. It is true that Sharp was nominated by open competition, following a pre-nomination hearing with the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, but he did not disclose potential conflicts of interest during the interview process and was followed in the media as the probable choice.

The pre-nomination hearings are largely political theater. They are essentially consultative processes whose conclusions can be ignored by ministers. As a result, it is relatively rare for the committee to reject the government’s preferred candidate. It’s not the high-stakes drama of US Senate confirmation hearings, like those of Robert Bork or Clarence Thomas. Select committees conduct much smoother business and the risk is much lower.

Richard Sharp is hardly the first public appointee whose selection process has brought him down. The way big and good appointees are selected for various positions has been the subject of criticism since the dark days of the Major government in the 1990s, when scandals forced the creation of the Committee for Standards in Public Life. Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister appears to have been a particular low point; Johnson was not interested in propriety as a virtue per se and was fully prepared to act blatantly to serve his own interests.

Reputationally, it would help Rishi Sunak if he committed to improving the system of public appointments. Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt has already overseen the introduction of a new code of conduct for MPs, while speaking more broadly about public trust in institutions. Perhaps we are at an inflection point, if only by default, as it does not seem possible to dive further down. So it’s time to take the lead, for politicians to seek common ground with voters and start showing they’re serious about making things better.

There is not much time left before the next legislative elections: rumor has it in autumn 2024. The government should indicate now that it will publish a white paper on the reform of public appointments immediately after a victory in the legislative elections, offering increased powers to selection boards to reject. unsuitable candidates and working harder to identify and attract talented candidates from diverse backgrounds.

Explicitly political candidates should not be excluded, however: the government represents the will of the electorate and has its own mandate. But it should be explicit what positions these candidates are being appointed to, rather than misrepresent the issue and hide behind pretended impartiality.

Administrative reform rarely captures the imagination. But in this case, there is a caustic cynicism about politics and politicians fueled by scandal after scandal, and it needs to be stopped. Voters need reasons to offer their trust. Promising a white paper next year and getting to work sketching out the essentials now would be such a small thing for the Prime Minister, but it would be another sound brick in an increasingly crumbling wall.

If Rishi Sunak can understand that reform is in his own self-interest, then Sharp’s ill-fated tenure could mark the latest crony appointment to major public office and point to an era of greater transparency and trust.

Eliot Wilson is a writer, broadcaster and former Clerk of the House of Commons