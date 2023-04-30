Biden aims darts at Fox News, Donald Trump at Correspondents’ Dinner





WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden, in a possible preview of a 2024 presidential campaign theme, on Saturday attacked news outlets he said used “lies for profit and power” to stir up hatred, as he accompanied his remarks with pointed jokes on Fox News.

Speaking at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, Biden referred to “truth buried by lies,” in an apparent reference to false conspiracy theories that his 2020 election victory was the result of massive electoral fraud.

“Lies told for profit and power. Lies of conspiracy and wickedness repeated over and over designed to generate a cycle of anger and hatred and even violence,” Biden said.

This cycle, Biden added, encouraged local jurisdictions to ban books, and “the rule of law and our rights and freedoms to be stripped away.”

Focusing on what he called “extreme press,” Biden simultaneously joked that if he called Fox News “honest, fair, and truthful, I could be sued for defamation.”

Earlier this month, Fox Corp settled a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million in a case centered on Fox’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election was manipulated in favor of Biden.

And in a jab at former President Donald Trump, Biden joked that comedian Roy Wood Jr, who was also a guest speaker at the dinner, offered him $10 to keep his speech short.

“It’s a change – a president is being offered silent money,” Biden said with a laugh.

On April 4, Trump was charged with 34 counts in a case involving an alleged silent payment of $130,000 to an adult film star during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges .

FREEDOM OF THE PRESS

This annual dinner is attended by dozens of journalists who cover the White House, as well as many government officials. It has also become a showcase for stars of the entertainment industry who hang out with Washington’s power elite.

[1/4]U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the White House Correspondents’ Association annual dinner in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2023. REUTERS/Al Drago

Presidents – but not Trump – normally attend the dinner and use their speeches as nods to the First Amendment to the US Constitution guaranteeing freedom of speech and of the press.

But the deep partisanship that has swept through American politics in recent years has at times turned the light dinner, known in Washington as “the nerd ball,” into a tense affair.

In 2011, then-President Barack Obama used part of his speech to confuse Trump, who was sitting in the audience. At the time, Trump spread the lie that Obama was not born in the United States.

More than a decade later, Trump was still hovering over that spring rite.

Biden said he and his administration were “here to send a message to the country and very frankly to the world. A free press is a pillar…of a free society, not the enemy.”

Trump has used the term “enemy of the people” to refer to some journalists as a way to criticize unflattering media coverage of his 2016 presidential campaign and his tenure in the White House.

Before dinner began, Biden held a private meeting with the family of Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter who was arrested March 30 in Russia and later charged with espionage. The US government said he was wrongfully detained.

“Journalism is not a crime,” Biden said of ongoing efforts to free detained journalists around the world.

The President and First Lady Jill Biden also met with Brittney Griner, a professional basketball player released last December by Moscow after being jailed for drug trafficking.

After discussing the arduous efforts needed to free Americans held in foreign prisons, Biden moved on to a lighter part of his speech, even turning his humor on himself.

“I believe in the First Amendment,” the 80-year-old president joked, adding, “Not just because my good friend Jimmy Madison wrote it.”

James Madison was America’s fourth president, serving from 1809 to 1817.

Reporting by David Shepardson, additional reporting by Leah Douglas; written by Richard Cowan; Editing by Lincoln Feast

