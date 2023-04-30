Mysore residents and tourists ‘excited’ ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow









April 30, 2023

Mysore (Karnataka) [India]April 30 (ANI): Locals as well as people who visited Mysore in Karnataka expressed their joy ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow to the city later in the day and said they were more excited for him than to see the Maharaja’s palace.

Maharaja Palace, being a center of attraction in the city, tourists as well as locals visit the place in large numbers on weekends, however, today they are happy to see the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi will hold a road show in Mysore as part of the campaign for the BJP ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Nishar, a thong driver, said he is leaving work today and will go to where PM Modi will hold the tour.

“I will come to see Prime Minister Modi’s roadshow in the evening. I like his speeches and his work as prime minister and thousands of people will attend his roadshow tonight,” he said.

ANI met a group playing dhol and musical instruments.

Keerthi Kumar who played dhol and Keerthi said that all members of his group were very happy and came to contribute to Narendra Modi’s roadshow.

“We are very excited to see the prime minister. We are more excited to see him than the Maharaja’s palace,” he said. Another thong driver Naushad who earns Rs 1,500-2,000 on normal days but is ready to attend the tour today said he was more than happy to attend the big event of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister’s roadshow will span nearly 5km, starting at Vidyapeeth Circle and ending at Highway Circle.

In the 5 kilometer long roadshow, 5 special points have been set up where chairs have been reserved for the city’s elders to sit. At these five points, Prime Minister Modi will stop for a moment and greet the people as well as the elders and residents of the city.

Adequate security arrangements have been made including police barricades, guardrails. CCTV cameras have also been installed at various locations.

The entire city is covered with Bharatiya Janata Party flags within a radius of 5 km.

The prime minister’s roadshow will start in Mysore city around 6 p.m.

Chandrashekhar, organizer of Prime Minister Modi’s roadshow programme, said thousands of people will turn up during the roadshow just like they did in Bengaluru yesterday.

Prime Minister Modi held a massive roadshow in Bangalore on Saturday. Thousands of people took part in the Prime Minister’s road show.

Karnataka will go to the Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

