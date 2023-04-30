Erdoan woos German Turks as he fights to retain power

Tens of thousands of people across Europe cast early ballots in Turkey’s elections this weekend, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoan counting on support from the diaspora as he fights to cling to power.

Officials said early indications suggested record turnout among Turkey’s 3.4 million voters abroad, who have consistently backed Erdoan, after polling stations opened just over two weeks before the main elections on May 14.

The Turkish government has embarked on an election campaign it says aims to boost democratic participation by increasing the number of polling stations across Europe and spreading messages about the importance of participating.

Abdullah Eren, head of the state body responsible for the Turkish diaspora, insisted the motive was not to bolster support for Erdoan, who was fighting the toughest re-election battle of his 20 years in power then. that Turkey’s deep economic malaise has dented its support. .

They weren’t interested in which party they voted for, Eren said. For us, the important thing is to remove the obstacles that prevent citizens from exercising their rights.

A ballot for the Turkish general elections Filip Singer/EPA/Shutterstock

Officials of Erdoan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) openly say they expect a higher turnout to benefit them, given that members of the diaspora who have the right to vote have strongly supported the president in the past.

In a message to diaspora voters on Saturday, Erdoan said he expected them to rush to the polls and make history on May 14.

But the idea that a higher turnout would benefit the president was challenged by Hlya Cokun, a regional official of the German branch of the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

She predicted a strong mobilization among well-educated opposition supporters, who she said had sometimes sat on the sidelines. This time they see the importance of voting, she says. The political winds in Türkiye affect the political winds here.

Hlya Cokun predicts strong mobilization among well-educated opposition supporters Arne Piepke/FT

Experts say the impact of the diaspora, whose votes accounted for 3% of the total in the last legislative and presidential elections in 2018, is sometimes overstated. But the group has the potential to swing parliamentary seats and, in a presidential race that polls show is neck and neck between Erdoan and his main rival Kemal Kldarolu, every vote counts.

It’s going to be very close, said nci yk Yener-Roderburg, a migration expert at the University of Duisburg-Essen. Even if only half of Diaspora voters use their votes, it could make a difference.

Nowhere is more critical to the outcome than Germany, home to a 3 million strong Turkish diaspora, including 1.5 million Turkish citizens with voting rights.

Opposition parties complain that Erdoan has mobilized huge resources in Germany, including around 900 mosques funded and run by the Turkish state.

In Essen, an AKP stronghold in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, on Saturday, a steady stream of minibuses organized by an AKP lobby group ferried mostly elderly and disabled voters around the city for decades. satellite towns. Thousands more made their own way to the Grugahalle conference center, which was turned into a polling station filled with Turkish flags for the 13 days of overseas voting.

A majority expressed full support for Erdoan, citing a range of reasons, including the president’s forceful presence on the world stage and major infrastructure projects carried out under his leadership.

Erdoan has helped Turkey stand tall, said Derya Bulut, a 33-year-old pharmacist from the city of Lnen who was born and raised in Germany.

Many spoke of experiences of discrimination in Germany, where unlike EU citizens, most members of the diaspora were barred from holding dual citizenship, forcing them to choose between their Turkish and German passports.

Glten Ekinci, a nurse from Dortmund who moved to Germany as a child, expressed her distress that patients frequently asked her to remove her headscarf. I’ve been here for 40 years, but they don’t care that I work here, I pay my taxes because I’m a Muslim, the 48-year-old said, adding that Erdoan had defended the rights of devout women like her.

Glten Ekinci is among those who say they have been discriminated against in Germany Arne Piepke/FT

Many have dismissed concerns about the Turkish economy, even though the lira has fallen in recent years and inflation has soared.

Several have expressed anger at the German federal government for initially refusing a request from Ankara to double the number of polling stations in the country.

Vocal support for Erdoan has fueled a popular but false perception in Germany that most or all members of the country’s Turkish community are stalwart supporters of a leader seen by many in Europe as an autocrat.

Erdoan has performed better in the country in the past than in Turkey, winning 65% of German votes in the 2018 presidential elections, compared to 53% overall. But the picture is distorted by the fact that only about half of the country’s Turkish population, which includes Kurds in exile, leftists, academics and journalists as well as the religious conservatives who have traditionally supported Erdoan, are power-holders. Turkish passports eligible for voting.

When eligibility and turnout are taken into account, it becomes clear that less than 15% of the country’s Turkish community voted for Erdoan in 2018.

Turkish citizens leave after voting at the consulate on Thursday Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Nevertheless, the participation of the diasporas in the Turkish elections triggers regular introspection on what some Germans see as a failure of integration, even if figures such as the Minister of Agriculture Cem zdemir and the founders of BioNTech and the pioneers of the Covid-19 vaccine Uur ahin and zlem Treci have risen to the top of business and politics.

Glistan Yksel, a Turkish-born member of the German Bundestag, hopes that ruling coalitions working to allow multiple nationalities will help foster greater engagement with German democracy and public life among parts of the diaspora and strengthen their sense of belonging.

She found herself questioning the wisdom of voting abroad for the diaspora, even if backed by the Turkish opposition.

Turks are often angry with German-Turks, she said. They say: you live under the rule of law in Germany, but you vote for the opposite in Turkey.