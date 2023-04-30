A rape case puts Trump in legal danger. Politically, he is prosperous.





Joe Tacopina, attorney for former President Donald Trump, leaves the Manhattan Federal Courthouse on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Anna Watts/The New York Times)

NEW YORK During the first day of E. Jean Carroll on the witness stand, her attorney asked what brought her to a federal courtroom in Manhattan, New York.

I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen, Carroll replied. He lied and ruined my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back.

A day later, Trump, who denied the attack and called Carroll a liar, campaigned in New Hampshire, joking to a crowd about his changing nicknames for Hillary Rodham Clinton and President Joe Biden. He did not mention Carrolls’ testimony or the civil trial taking place 250 miles away. But he happily pointed to a poll released that day, which showed him a clear lead in the 2024 Republican primary.

Since Trump was indicted last month in a criminal case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, his legal woes and his third presidential campaign have been played out on split-screen. The courtroom dramas unfolded without news cameras, even as the race thrust Trump back into the spotlight that briefly faded after leaving the Oval Office.

Carroll’s harrowing testimony, a visceral display of Trump’s legal peril, underscored the surreal nature of the divide. Trump is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. But he’s also been charged with 34 false criminal record charges and, in the Carrolls case, faces a nine-person jury to determine whether he committed rape decades ago. And then there are the other investigations: for election interference, mishandling of sensitive documents and his role in the attack on the US Capitol.

Seeing a potential former and future president of the United States face all of these legal issues at once is bizarre, said Jennifer Horn, a former New Hampshire Republican Party chairwoman and outspoken opponent of Trump. But what is really disturbing is that he is the favorite of a major political party in this country. And you can’t blame him. You have to blame this on the party leaders and their main base.

The past week has brought the former president a steady stream of setbacks. Carroll gave detailed and graphic testimony about meeting Trump. The judge handling the case sought to limit Trump’s social media posts, as did the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in its own case. And former Vice President Mike Pence testified before a grand jury hearing evidence of Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Mike Murphy, a Republican political strategist who advised John McCain and Jeb Bush, said the trials and investigations of Trump often create a psychological roller coaster for Democrats who hate Trump, giving them hope that he will be overthrown. to leave them disappointed. Trump’s legal troubles have yet to create significant political problems given the unwavering loyalty of his core supporters.

Since Trump was indicted, his polls have risen. The criminal investigations against him, in Georgia and Washington, as well as the Carrolls trial and a civil lawsuit for fraud brought by the New York Attorney General’s office, did little to embarrass him with his supporters. The poll he mentioned on Thursday predicted he would get 62% of the vote in the Republican primary. His closest opponent, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, who has yet to say he is running, voted 16%.

But the investigations could cause real harm to Trump. If convicted in Manhattan, where he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records, he could face up to four years in prison. Criminal charges in Georgia and Washington could carry stiffer sentences. And the New York attorney general’s lawsuit against him, which accused him of misleading lenders and insurers by fraudulently overstating his assets, could take a heavy financial toll.

Regardless of the outcome, any direct connection between Trump’s legal fate in the rape case and his political fortunes is tenuous. But Carrolls’ lawyers have turned a 2016 political bombshell into a potent legal weapon: They plan to use the Access Hollywood tape on which Trump brags about grabbing women by the genitals as the basis for a compelling story. about a self-proclaimed playboy. -city whose modus operandi assaulted women.

Trump said on the tape that when you’re a star, they let you. When the comments became public during the 2016 election, Trump called them locker room jokes and, after his victory, they became an example of his apparent immunity from scandal.

In the courtroom, which Trump avoided, Carrolls’ team argued that his words should not be dismissed, even years after they became public.

It was not a locker room conversation, Shawn Crowley, one of his lawyers, said on the first day of the trial. That’s exactly what he did to Carroll and other women. These other women, named by Crowley as Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff, are expected to testify for Carroll.

Carroll described to the jury how a chance encounter with Trump at a Bergdorf Goodman store in New York City in the mid-1990s turned into one that would haunt her for nearly 30 years.

The assault, she said, took place in a locker room on the sixth floor. After Trump closed the door, she said, he pushed her against the wall hard enough that she hit her head. He put his mouth to hers, Carroll said, pulled down her pantyhose, put his fingers inside her vagina, then her penis.

Carroll testified that she has not been able to have sex or a romantic relationship since.

I am a happy person, basically, but I am aware that I have lost one of the glorious experiences of any human being, she said. Being in love with someone else, having dinner with them, walking the dog together. I do not have that.

On Thursday, a Trump attorney, Joseph Tacopina, began cross-examining Carroll. He sought to highlight his memory lapses, his inability to provide the date of the alleged rape and to obtain testimony which he said showed the jury how implausible the story seemed. He noted that Carroll herself wrote in her 2019 memoir, where she first told her story, that some details were strange and inconceivable.

It all comes down to: Do ​​you believe the unbelievable? Tacopina said during his opening statement.

The jurors, six men and three women, will decide whether Carroll has proven by a preponderance of the evidence that Trump committed the assault. Because the lawsuit is civil, he would face monetary damages rather than a conviction.

Carrolls’ lawsuit is also seeking a recantation of what the lawsuit says were defamatory comments on its Truth Social website last October, when he called his case a complete hoax and a hoax and lie.

The social platform is one of Trump’s most powerful political tools. And court cases threaten his ability to use it unhindered.

On Tuesday, a prosecutor working for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg asked the state judge in the false business records criminal case to stop Trump from releasing evidence online, including on that platform.

And on Wednesday, after the former president posted messages on Truth Social calling Carrolls’ allegation a made-up scam and a fraudulent and false story, federal judge Lewis Kaplan said they were completely inappropriate and suggested that the former president was trying to influence the jury.

When, hours later, Kaplan was told by Carroll’s lawyer that Trump’s son Eric had tweeted an attack on the Carroll case, the judge sternly suggested the former president might face a penalty sanction.

If I were you, Kaplan told Tacopina, I would have a conversation with the client.

circa 2023 The New York Times Society

