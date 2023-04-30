PM Modi Responds to Kharge’s Snake Remark, Says K’taka Will Give Appropriate Response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress over Mallikarjun Kharges’ poisonous snake remark and said the people of Karnataka would give an appropriate response on May 10, referring to the upcoming polls in the Assembly in the State. Prime Minister Modi further said Congress threatened and abused him for fighting corruption in the country.

Congress hates me for fighting corruption. They threaten me and abuse me. For this election, the subject of Congress is the poisonous snake, they compare me to a snake. The people of Karnataka will give them an appropriate response on May 10,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a public rally in Karnatakas Kolar.

#SHOW | Congress hates me for fighting corruption. They threaten me and abuse me. For this election, the subject of Congress is the poisonous snake, they compare me to a snake. People of Karnataka will give them an appropriate response on May 10: Prime pic.twitter.com/C6VeVyuLn7 ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

Prime Minister Modi added that Congress has started abusing me again. They call me snake but snake is Lord Shiv’s necklace and for me Karnataka audience is Shiv. Let them abuse me, but this time BJP will win again with a full majority.”

#SHOW | Congress started abusing me again. They call me snake but snake is Lord Shiv’s necklace and for me Karnataka audience is Shiv. Let them abuse me but this time BJP will win again by full majority,” says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Rr8lV9K5pc ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

The snake is Lord Shiva’s neck charm. For me, the people of the country are like Lord Shiva and I am their serpent who stays with them,” he added.

Speaking at Karnatakas Kalaburagi earlier this week, Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge had likened Prime Minister Modi to a poisonous snake. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is like a poisonous snake. Now, if you want to test a venom because I compared it to a poisonous snake, beware, it will lead to your death,” Kharge said.

After a row broke out over his snake remark, Kharge took to Twitter to clarify his stance and said: My comments are not intended for PM Modi. I called the BJP ideology toxic, without personally attacking Prime Minister Modi. All I meant was if anyone touches BJP ideology, they will be dead from poison.”

I have always followed the norms and traditions of political correctness towards my friends and opponents and will do so until the last breath of my life. I don’t make fun of individuals and their problems like people in high positions because,” Kharge added.

