Politics
PM Modi Responds to Kharge’s Snake Remark, Says K’taka Will Give Appropriate Response
Last update: April 30, 2023, 3:12 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi said the people of Karnataka will give an appropriate response to Congress on May 10. (Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public rally in Kolar, Karnataka, said Congress threatened and abused him for fighting corruption in the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress over Mallikarjun Kharges’ poisonous snake remark and said the people of Karnataka would give an appropriate response on May 10, referring to the upcoming polls in the Assembly in the State. Prime Minister Modi further said Congress threatened and abused him for fighting corruption in the country.
Congress hates me for fighting corruption. They threaten me and abuse me. For this election, the subject of Congress is the poisonous snake, they compare me to a snake. The people of Karnataka will give them an appropriate response on May 10,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a public rally in Karnatakas Kolar.
#SHOW | Congress hates me for fighting corruption. They threaten me and abuse me. For this election, the subject of Congress is the poisonous snake, they compare me to a snake. People of Karnataka will give them an appropriate response on May 10: Prime pic.twitter.com/C6VeVyuLn7 ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
Prime Minister Modi added that Congress has started abusing me again. They call me snake but snake is Lord Shiv’s necklace and for me Karnataka audience is Shiv. Let them abuse me, but this time BJP will win again with a full majority.”
#SHOW | Congress started abusing me again. They call me snake but snake is Lord Shiv’s necklace and for me Karnataka audience is Shiv. Let them abuse me but this time BJP will win again by full majority,” says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Rr8lV9K5pc ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
The snake is Lord Shiva’s neck charm. For me, the people of the country are like Lord Shiva and I am their serpent who stays with them,” he added.
Speaking at Karnatakas Kalaburagi earlier this week, Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge had likened Prime Minister Modi to a poisonous snake. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is like a poisonous snake. Now, if you want to test a venom because I compared it to a poisonous snake, beware, it will lead to your death,” Kharge said.
After a row broke out over his snake remark, Kharge took to Twitter to clarify his stance and said: My comments are not intended for PM Modi. I called the BJP ideology toxic, without personally attacking Prime Minister Modi. All I meant was if anyone touches BJP ideology, they will be dead from poison.”
I have always followed the norms and traditions of political correctness towards my friends and opponents and will do so until the last breath of my life. I don’t make fun of individuals and their problems like people in high positions because,” Kharge added.
Read all the latest political news here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/elections/charm-of-lord-shivas-neck-pm-modi-hits-back-at-kharges-snake-remark-says-ktaka-will-give-befitting-reply-7682101.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- As with Germany in the 1930s, appeasing China now increases the risk of global conflict
- PM Modi Responds to Kharge’s Snake Remark, Says K’taka Will Give Appropriate Response
- President Jokowi sends special greetings to Anthony Ginting
- Bollywood actress Mandakini kicks off Indian Dance Week season 7 by Sandip Soparrkar
- Labor Day: How Technology, Automation and the Gig Economy are Reshaping the Workplace
- COVID-19 Vaccine and Tinnitus: What We Know
- A rape case puts Trump in legal danger. Politically, he is prosperous.
- From Aligarh to Badhaai Do, Bollywood Movies That Realistically Portray the LGBTQIA+ Community
- Devon Conway completes 5,000 runs in T20 Cricket to become third fastest player
- Virtual models created with AI are raising fears in the fashion workforce
- 5 Search Terms You Should Never Avoid
- New artificial intelligence tools can accurately identify cancer | cancer