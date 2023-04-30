As with Germany in the 1930s, appeasing China now increases the risk of global conflict

Slowly at first, but now with alarming speed, the world is waking up to the frightening prospect of global conflict. We have been here before. This staircase that leads to a dark gulf, in the words of Churchill in 1938, is part of our national mythology. It’s a nice wide staircase at first, but after a bit the carpet ends. We know the outcome. Does this collective memory help us to understand what is happening today or does it hinder us? In some ways the latter, if we assume the choices Chamberlain, Halifax and the other peacemakers faced were simple and clear. They were not.

I’m not saying their appeasement policies were fair. Far from there. But being right in the 1930s meant agreeing to trigger the worst disaster in world history. It meant getting inside the heads of potential enemies who had nothing in common with you. This meant reorienting the peacetime economy towards defence. Chamberlain doubled military spending. It meant having to face the fact that there were forces to destroy you. Normal people avoid such thoughts.

We are all members of the human race, said Neville Chamberlain. There must be something in common between us, if only we can find it. But there wasn’t, and he couldn’t.

Will Joe Biden be more decisive than Franklin Roosevelt, James Cleverly more astute than Lord Halifax, Emmanuel Macron more reliable than Douard Daladier? Probably not: they share the human tendency for wishful thinking and an honorable desire for peace and prosperity. Yet we face the specter of an alliance of China, Russia and Iran to overthrow Western hegemony.

How should our politicians now respond to a suddenly dangerous world? It is natural to see Xi Jinpings China with growing concern whether it is a threat, a partner or an adversary, in the words of James Cleverly, while hoping that maintaining relations will avoid the worst. Is Xi’s decision to send the man who crushed Hong Kong’s democracy movement to attend the coronation a deliberate provocation to test us, and if so, should we respond?

There is no sure way to avoid a conflict if one side is attached to it, as Hitler was. But there are ways to make disaster more likely. The most obvious is to allow potential aggressors to count on an easy victory, whether through our military weakness or our wavering policy. Putin anticipated one, and he presumably still expects to survive Western resolve. If Xi is allowed to think he would get away with attacking Taiwan, the future is indeed bleak.

It is inevitable, including for economic and domestic political reasons, that democracies continue to try to appease (in the parlance of the 1930s) or engage (in ours). They have few choices. But engagement must be based on a realistic understanding of our adversaries’ thinking and capabilities. In his recent speech at Mansion House, the Foreign Secretary spoke of China’s huge arms buildup: caution dictates that we must plan for the worst. And yet, of course, we could be wrong.

It is the duty of those who are now making existential decisions on our behalf not to be wrong, and they must strive to obtain reliable intelligence on Chinese politics and its armed forces. They must also ensure that the Chinese are sufficiently informed about ours.

To err was a fatal weakness in Hitler’s treatment. On the one hand, Britain and France vastly overestimated the military capabilities of Germany and Italy. On the other hand, his racist and megalomaniac intentions were generally dismissed as bluster. The Foreign Office even lost its single copy of the unredacted version of Mein Kampf, while its permanent undersecretary dismissed a shrewd warning that Hitler was Genghis Khan as horrible nonsense. Intelligence reports that contradicted official views were ignored. Hitler drew the conclusion that Western politicians were petty worms.

Now as then, democratic states are engaged in ideological conflict, and people sometimes wonder that there are people in the world who reject our post-Enlightenment liberal values. There is nothing new in this. Britain has been embroiled in fundamental ideological disputes since the Tudors and has widely championed freedom and law since the days of Robespierre.

Xi, it seems, espouses state capitalism and nationalism, an unoriginal mix. He proclaims that his goal is world hegemony. Nothing new there either. We must not be too dazzled by rhetoric, but we cannot ignore that rhetoric exercises its own power: a dictator does not back down easily.

But our succession of historical adversaries has been driven by greed as much as ideology, and few have not put self-preservation first. Hitler was so dangerous because he didn’t care and was eager to leave death and destruction in his wake. Our leaders must find out what Xi and Putin really care about and hope for a response.

Does the West have leaders capable of making tough decisions and persuading their constituents to support them? Such leaders were rare in the field in the 1930s. Inevitably, they still are. Democracies were forced to act against their collective will, and against the policies of their leaders, by Hitler’s repeated aggressions and by the sudden attack on Japan in 1941. We too were forced to act by Putin.

Fortunately, we have a much more solid system of alliances than in 1939, and we are not paralyzed by a naïve peace movement. The only prudent course of action is to make it clear that future aggression will be opposed and to show that we are determined to equip ourselves with the necessary means, especially at sea, where we may soon see Chinese submarines in the North Atlantic. We left it dangerously late.