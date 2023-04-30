PM Modi and President Biden set to meet five times in person in coming months – The New Indian Express

Express press service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet US President Joe Biden at least five times this year, including four between May and June.

Meetings the duo are likely to attend include on the sidelines of the G7 Leaders Summit meeting in Hiroshima, a meeting in Papua New Guinea, the Quad Leaders Summit, PM Modi is expected to visit the US in June and President Biden is expected to be in Delhi for the G20 summit.

During his visit to Delhi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had invited Prime Minister Modi to attend the G7 leaders’ summit in Hiroshima. The Summit takes place from May 19 to 21. After the Summit and before the duo heads to the Quad Leaders Summit in Sydney on May 24, they will meet up in Papua New Guinea.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape had said his country was ready to meet President Biden and Prime Minister Modi in May for the India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Meeting which would be attended by 18 leaders from the Pacific Islands. Peaceful.

“Papua New Guinea is ready to receive both President Biden and Prime Minister Modi. It will be a historic first and also a futuristic meeting of the world’s superpowers in the largest country in the Pacific,” said the Prime Minister Marape.

The two leaders will meet on May 24 at the Quad Summit in Sydney.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to travel to the United States in June for a state visit. The two countries have been involved in diplomatic negotiations and it is learned that they are expected to meet around the third week of June – around World Yoga Day (June 21) in New York first and then travel to Washington DC .

President Bidenis is expected to visit India in September for the G20 leaders’ summit, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu has said.

“2023 is going to be a big year for India-US relations,” Lu said earlier.

The two nations cooperate in the Indo-Pacific and have also jointly conducted military exercises in the region. In-person meetings will further strengthen the equation between the two.