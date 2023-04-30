Politics
Ailing Erdogan struggles for support
Mr Erdogan faces stiff competition in the form of Mr Kilicdaroglu, 74, a mild-mannered bureaucrat backed by all six opposition parties.
Hoping to galvanize fatigue with Mr Erdogan’s strongman leadership style – which intensified after the 2016 coup attempt – six major parties, ranging from staunchly secular to mildly Islamist, have formed the last year the Table des Six. They pledged to work together to reduce the executive powers of presidents and restore the independence of central banks.
Career politicians like Temel Karamollaoglu, leader of the Table of Six Felicity Party, see the May 14 elections as a watershed moment for Turkey.
The current presidential system is leading Turkey to dictatorship: our biggest goal is to change that, Karamollaoglu told The Telegraph in the Black Sea city of Trabzon in the first interview with foreign media during his electoral campaign in favor of the common opposition candidate.
Roads outside a five-star hotel, where the 81-year-old party leader addressed supporters on Thursday night, were clogged with conservatively dressed men and women cheering as his motorcade left the hotel and burning flares.
Felicity party voters, relying on practicing Muslims from conservative provinces like the eastern Black Sea, rarely cross paths with secular and Western supporters of Mr. Kilicdaroglus’ Republican Party (CHP) – but the dire economic state of the country helps the opposition bridge these differences.
Inflation at its highest for 24 years
Inflation in Turkey has galloped over the past two years, reaching a 24-year high last November, mainly due to the unorthodox monetary policies of the Erdogan government, as its representatives at the Central Bank refused to raise rates. of interest in response to soaring prices.
Mr. Karamollaoglu describes the economic turmoil as the direct result of Mr. Erdogan’s overstay.
The economy is collapsing, the external debt is around 450 billion dollars (357 billion) and the minimum wage is below the poverty line – all this shows what the AKP has been doing for the past 21 years , did he declare.
As well as his economic struggles, concerns over the 69-year-old’s health grew this week after he was forced to leave a live interview abruptly after suddenly falling ill. Mr Erdogan later said he had the stomach flu and canceled several campaign events.
On Thursday, he opened Turkey’s first nuclear power plant via video link, looking tired but seemingly recovered.
While opinion polls show 56% of Turks see the declining economy as the main issue in the election, Mr Erdogan has sought to assuage growing discontent.
“Civil liberties have shrunk”
Last weekend, the Turkish leader promised free natural gas for households for the next 12 months as he inaugurated a new gas field off the Black Sea.
And at the end of last year, he scrapped the required retirement age for civil servants, making more than two million Turks eligible for immediate retirement.
With around five million of the 64 million Turks eligible to vote able to do so for the first time, both the government and the opposition have courted the country’s youth.
But there was little enthusiasm among young people for Mr Erdogan, even in his hometown.
Beyza, a 26-year-old teacher, comes from a family of die-hard Erdogan supporters” in Rize. She, however, said she would not vote for him, fearing what many call a creeping Islamization of the Turkish state. which was based on the promise of a secular society.
Young people like Beyza, a smiling woman with round glasses and curly red hair, say Mr Erdogan’s highways and hospitals are laudable but hide deeper problems.
The longer he has been in power, the more the economy deteriorates and civil liberties shrink, she said. Those [highways and hospitals] are not enough.
|
