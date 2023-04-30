after liaison with Zelensky, Xi Jinping places himself as a mediating agent

A long-awaited phone call between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday has had an uncertain reception in Washington and parts of Europe for its potential to increase dialogue to resolve Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine. .

And it also marks the most concrete step taken so far by China to assume the role of mediator that it has claimed to be playing for months.

But the hour-long conversation, believed to be the first between the two leaders in fourteen months since Russia invaded Ukraine, also comes with few tangible proposals on how China can help bridge the gap. war-torn between the two countries.

And the timing of this coming at a time when Beijing is heavily focused on strengthening ties with Europe amid ties with the United States also suggests that there are more drivers than just peace in the calculation of China, analysts said.

Ties have frayed since the start of the war, as European leaders watch in dismay as Beijing refuses to condemn the invasion and instead strengthens its economic and diplomatic ties with Moscow, including joining the Kremlin in blaming NATO. to fuel the conflict.

Beijing’s efforts to mend those relations faced a major setback earlier this week after China’s top diplomat in Paris suggested in a TV interview that the former Soviet states had no status under international law – seen as a nod to Vladimir Putin’s potential view that Ukraine should be part of Russia.

It’s hard to separate the timing of the Xi-Zelensky call from those events, said Brian Hart, a fellow with the China Energy Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Xi likely timed the call to allay fears in Europe, but whether the call will help Beijing much remains to be seen. […] Beijing’s upper echelons backed down from the ambassador’s statements, but the damage was done, delaying Beijing’s attempts to soften deteriorating ties with much of Europe, he added.

lots of credits

Zelensky, who for months has expressed interest in speaking to Xi, voiced his hopes for China’s role in peace after the call, calling him in his evening address to Ukrainians an opportunity to use the China’s political influence to restore the strength of the principles and rules on which peace should be based.

Xi, for his part, vowed that China would not sit idly by and planned to send a special envoy to boost communication with all parties in preparation for peace talks, according to a Chinese reading of the appeal, a statement said. decision similar to the measures taken by Beijing. taken on other regional conflicts, including Afghanistan and Syria.

But exactly what China might or hopes to achieve remains far from clear, as few concrete details following the appointment of envoy Li Hui, China’s former ambassador to Russia, have been released by Beijing.

Meanwhile, war rages on, with Russia unwilling to give up illegally conquered territories and Ukraine promising to fight until its legitimate borders are restored.

The Chinese also have realistic expectations of what they can achieve because no one believes Russia or Ukraine are ready to sit down and talk right now, said Yun Sun, China program director at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington.

Instead, China’s decision to call in Zelensky now could be another attempt to capitalize on French support for his mediating role following a recent visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to China and to draw advantages of Europe, she added.

For China, (that) the war does not end soon does not mean that it should not explore the opportunity to increase its influence and diplomatic influence, (and) strengthen goodwill with Europe Success isn’t guaranteed for any mediation, but doing what the effort is worth China has a lot of credit for and that’s not trivial, she said.

China already seemed poised to push that ethic – with its foreign ministry announcing the call at a rare invitation-only special press conference in Beijing on Wednesday night.

Neutral player?

But another view, Beijing’s close relationship with Moscow, has already instilled deep skepticism in the West about China’s potential role as a mediator.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Xi has claimed China’s neutrality but has spoken to Putin five times, including two in person without picking up the phone to call Zelensky, despite a years-long strategic partnership between their country.

China has also continued to hold military exercises alongside Russian forces, with its defense minister visiting Moscow earlier this month and welcoming the growing trust between the two countries.

A vaguely worded political agreement for the conflict released by China on the first anniversary of the invasion and presented by Xi to Zelensky on Wednesday was widely seen in the West and in Kiev as far more favorable to Russia than to Ukraine. It calls for a ceasefire, but does not include any provision for Moscow to first withdraw its troops from Ukrainian lands.

That background and the close personal ties between Xi and Putin highlighted during the Chinese leader’s three-day visit to Moscow last month are likely to undermine Xi’s credibility in the eyes of Zelensky, analysts say.

But that relationship was also why some leaders, including Zelensky and Macron, expressed hope that Xi could leverage his influence to urge Russia to respect international law.

When it comes to taking on a mediating role, analysts say, China can shift its compromised political position to one seen as more acceptable to Ukraine. And he could also try to boost progress by aligning himself with other countries outside the Western bloc who have also called for peace talks, including Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was in Beijing earlier this month. .

But at the same time, the critical importance of Russia’s relationship with China could also mean that there are only a few buttons that Beijing would be careful not to press, undermining the potential for a real mediation.

There is no indication that Xi is trying to get Putin or Russia to make concessions of any kind (and) the Chinese reading (of the call) does not include anything concrete that could start a peace process, said SOAS director Steve Tsang. Institute of China in London.

Since the war is existential for Ukraine, it cannot find any foreign mediation so credible if the mediating side clearly supports the position of Russia, which initiated the invasion, he added.

*With information from CNN’s Nectar Gan, Steven Jiang, Yulia Kesaieva and Radina Gigova.