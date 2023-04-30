Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, April 29, 2023?

Is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert new tonight, April 25, 2023? by Matt Moore

It’s been a big week in the world of late-night television. But will it end with a whole new episode of Saturday Night Live? Here’s what SNL fans can expect tonight on NBC.

This week saw the end of James Corden’s run as host of The late show. Some may recall that the late-night host made an appearance on SNL as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a few years ago. Corden’s release, along with some major Washington stories and cable news, created a busy week for late night.

Unfortunately, we will not see Saturday Night Live participate in all of this. There will be no new episode of Saturday Night Live This evening.

Instead, NBC will rebroadcast the February 4 episode. Interested fans can rewatch Pedro Pascal’s performance as host with musical guest Coldplay.

Anyone looking for a bonus vintage SNL episode at 10:00 p.m. will also be disappointed. NBC Broadcast The fate of the furious starting at 8 p.m., which will overlap with what is usually a vintage SNL episode.

When is Saturday Night Live coming back?

Tonight makes two consecutive weeks that Saturday Night Live has been turned off. The show last aired a new episode on April 15 with first-time host Ana de Armas.

The good news is that we know when Saturday Night Live Will be back. And when it does, it will be to welcome home a familiar face.

Former cast member Pete Davidson will host the next new episode on May 6. He will be joined by musical guest Lil Uzi Vert. Davidson left SNL after last season and he’s starring in the next series Bupkis. The Lorne Michaels-produced comedy is loosely based on Davidson’s life. He’s already drawn comparisons to Larry David Calm your enthusiasm.

