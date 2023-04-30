Erdogan overcomes ill health as Turkish elections set to end

KHARTOUM: Warplanes in bombing raids drew heavy anti-aircraft fire over Khartoum on Saturday as fierce fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitaries entered a third week, breaching a new truce.

There is no right to continue fighting for power as the country crumbles, UN chief Antonio Guterres told Al Arabiya television.

António Guterres lent his support to African-led mediation efforts.

My appeal is that everything be done to support an African initiative for peace in Sudan, he said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Saturday that Sudan was breaking apart as fighting continued for a third week. (AFP)



Sudan’s health ministry put the total death toll, including fighters, at 528, with 4,500 injured.

Khartoum, a city of some 5 million people, has become a front line in the bitter conflict between General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the commander of the Sudanese army, and General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who leads the powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces.

Tens of thousands of people have been uprooted in Sudan or embarked on arduous journeys to neighboring Chad, Egypt, South Sudan or Ethiopia to flee the fighting.

Truce Violations

They have agreed to several truces, but none have materialized as the civilian death toll continues to mount and chaos and lawlessness grip Khartoum, a city of five million people where many have been cloistered in their homes, lacking food, water and electricity.

The final three-day ceasefire which was due to expire at midnight on Sunday (2200 GMT) was agreed on Thursday after mediation led by the United States, Saudi Arabia, the African Union and the United Nations.

We woke up once again to the sound of fighter jets and anti-aircraft guns exploding throughout our neighborhood, a witness in southern Khartoum told AFP.

Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on patrol in the Eastern Nile district of Greater Khartoum on April 23, 2023, amid fighting in Sudan. (AFP)

Another said fighting had been going on since early morning, particularly around the headquarters of state broadcasters in the twin city of Omdurman.

Other witnesses reported exchanges of machine gun fire across the Blue Nile in northern Khartoum, while the sound of gunfire echoed in Burri in the east of the city.

As the battles raged, rival generals who seized power in a 2021 coup took aim in the media, with Burhan calling the RSF a militia that aims to destroy Sudan and Dagalo calling the traitor army leader.

About 75,000 people have been displaced by fighting in Khartoum and the states of Blue Nile, North Kordofan, as well as the western region of Darfur, according to the UN.

mass exodus

The fighting has also triggered a mass exodus of foreigners and international staff.

On Saturday, a ferry with around 1,900 evacuees arrived at a Saudi naval base in Jeddah, having crossed the Red Sea from Port Sudan in the last evacuation to the kingdom by sea.

Among the latest evacuees were 65 Iranians.

Saudi Arabia has so far organized evacuations for nearly 4,880 people from 96 countries, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

Iranians and other nationals arrive at Jeddah seaport on April 29, 2023, after being evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan to escape the violence. (Reuters)

Merhdad Malekzadh, a 28-year-old Iranian who had lived in Khartoum since he was a child, said no one expected the fighting to become so intense, and his flight was also a surprise.

Because of our nationality, we never imagined coming to Saudi Arabia when we were evacuated, said Malekzadh, whose family runs a lubricating oil business in the Sudanese capital.

Fortunately, they really helped us. They put their differences aside and worked together. They saved lives, he added, according to AFP.

Those brought to Jeddah by boat on Saturday included a second group of Yemenis.

The Kingdom has endeavored to meet all the necessary needs of foreign nationals in order to facilitate their departure to their country, the Foreign Ministry said.

A US-organized convoy carrying US citizens, local staff and nationals of allied countries arrived in Port Sudan on Saturday to join the exodus across the Red Sea, the State Department said.

And the UK Foreign Office said just under 1,900 Britons had been taken on 21 flights, including a final one due to take off on Saturday.

The World Food Program said the violence could push millions more into hunger in a country where 15 million people, or a third of the population, already need help to stave off starvation.

About 70% of hospitals in areas close to the fighting have been put out of action and many have been bombed, the doctors’ union said.

People walk among scattered items in the market in El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur, where looting, destruction and burning of property is becoming widespread, as fighting continues in Sudan between the forces of two rival generals . (AFP)

“Horrible” violence in West Darfur

In West Darfur state, at least 96 people have been killed in the town of El Geneina this week, according to the UN.

What is happening in Darfur is terrible, society is collapsing, we are seeing tribes now trying to arm themselves, said António Guterres.

Former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has warned that the conflict could spiral into one of the world’s worst civil wars if not stopped early.

God forbid if Sudan is to reach a point of proper civil war… Syria, Yemen, Libya will be a little play, Hamdok said at an event in Nairobi.

I think it would be a nightmare for the world.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said there were reports of widespread looting, destruction and burning of property, including in camps for displaced people. He said one of the hospitals he supported was even looted.

MSF’s deputy operations manager for Sudan, Sylvain Perron, said the fighting had forced the agency to halt almost all of its activities in West Darfur.

Darfur is still scarred by a war that erupted in 2003 when hard-line President Omar Al-Bashir unleashed the Janjaweed militia, mainly recruited from Arab pastoralist tribes, against ethnic minority rebels.

The scorched earth campaign has left at least 300,000 people dead and nearly 2.5 million displaced, according to UN figures. Bashir has been charged with war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by the International Criminal Court.

The Janjaweed then evolved into the RSF, which was officially established in 2013.

The 2021 coup that brought Burhan and Daglo to power derailed the transition to elective civilian rule launched after Bashir was ousted following mass protests in 2019.

The two generals then argued, most recently over the plan to integrate the RSF into the regular army.

With ordinary Sudanese caught in the crossfire, the civilian death toll rose to 411 on Saturday, according to the Sudanese Doctors Syndicate, which monitors casualties.

In some areas of the capital and surrounding areas, residents reported that shops were reopening and normality was gradually returning as the scale of fighting waned after the fragile truce. But in other areas, terrified residents reported explosions thundering around them and fighters ransacking homes. Now in its third week, the fighting has injured 2,023 civilians, the union added, although the true toll is expected to be much higher.