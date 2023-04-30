‘He fasts every Thursday’: Light-hearted Sudha Murty credits daughter Akshata for making Rishi Sunak UK PM





Sudha Murty, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s mother-in-law, said her daughter Akshata Murty was behind her husband’s success and appointed him prime minister. In a viral video, Murty can be seen talking about his son-in-law and the role his daughter played in his political career in the UK. Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys founders Narayana Murty and Sudha Murty, married Sunak in 2009. Sunak became Britain’s youngest prime minister in October last year after enjoying a rapid rise to power. Before becoming prime minister, Sunak served as Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Boris Johnson-led government from 2020 to 2022. Sunak joined the Conservative Party in 2010 and has been MP for Richmond (Yorks) since 2015. In the viral video, philanthropist Murty can be seen saying, “I made my husband a businessman. My daughter made her husband the Prime Minister of the UK. The reason for that is the glory of the wife. See how a woman can change her husband. But I couldn’t change my husband, so I made my husband a businessman and my daughter made her husband a Prime Minister. In his clip, Murty also explained how religious Sunak is and how he observes a fast every Thursday. Our son-in-law, who married our daughter, has been in England for 150 years since the time of their ancestors, but they are very religious. After getting married, he asked why you were starting anything on Thursday. They said we will go to Raghavendra Swami. He fasts every Thursday after just saying hello. Our son-in-law’s mother fasts every Monday but our son-in-law fasts on Thursdays, she says. Akshata, with an estimated net worth of over £700million, is one of the UK’s richest women and the heiress to a fortune worth billions. Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ran into further trouble after a House of Commons inquiry into his wife’s financial interests deepened further. Sunak is being investigated over a potential rule violation for failing to declare his wife, Akshata Murty’s financial interests in a childcare business – Koru Kids. The company would have benefited from a policy change in the budget in recent months. The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards was already investigating whether Sunak had correctly declared the shares his wife owns in a company that has been boosted by the budget. It has now been extended to cover Section 13 of the Members’ Code of Conduct. Daniel Greenberg CB, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, has widened his inquiry to include whether Prime Minister Sunak also breached Section 13 of the Commons Code, which prohibits MPs from disclosing details of an inquiry. Downing Street, for its part, said all interests were “transparently declared”. He clarified the nature of the investigation into his wife Akshatas’ actions in Koru Kids, who could benefit from the government’s expansion of free childcare places and signing money given to new childminders . Number 10 said Sunak had declared his wife’s actions to the Cabinet Office, which later emerged in last week’s post on ministers’ interests. Downing Street had argued Sunak, 42, was following ministerial rules of conduct at all times and declared his wife’s interests a ministerial interest.

