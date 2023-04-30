Government-appointed reviewer flags concerns over Sikh extremism and Hindu nationalism

London: Major independent study, commissioned by UK government, exposes Sikh extremism and Hindu nationalism are on the rise in the UK and pose significant challenges to social cohesion in the country.

The wide range report was written by an independent adviser, Colin Bloom, and commissioned by Boris Johnson’s government in October 2019. It looked at “how the government can better celebrate the contribution of religious groups, while tackling harmful practices”. The ratio is bbased on 21,000 public responses and interviews with experts, politicians, academics and civil servants.

Bloom said that a better understanding of the faith would enable the UK government to “address issues such as forced marriage, which is estimated to number in the thousands a year in the UK; radicalization in prison; and the sectarian extremism, including the ongoing challenge of Islamist extremism, and the small but growing trends of Sikh extremism and Hindu nationalism”.

In the chapter on sectarian extremism, the report deals in detail with Sikh and pro-Khalistan extremism. It also contains some observations on the rise of nationalist movements in the British Hindu diaspora.

“Despite the overwhelmingly positive contribution of Sikh communities to our society, the evidence-gathering process for this review revealed some key areas of concern in small pockets of Sikh communities,” Bloom writes. He said those interviewed were concerned about divisions between some British Sikh communities “which are caused by an extremist fringe ideology within the pro-Khalistan movement”. Bloom says that while “the promotion of Khalistan ideals is not itself subversive, but the subversive, aggressive and bigoted actions of some pro-Khalistan activists and the resulting negative effect on wider Sikh communities should not be tolerated”.

The report describes how members of the British Sikh community have expressed growing concern over an extremely vocal small group hijacking the Sikh faith to push a subversive pro-Khalistan narrative.

A small, extremely vocal and aggressive minority of British Sikhs who can be described as pro-Khalistan extremists promote an ethno-nationalist agenda, where some extremists are known to support and incite violence and intimidation in their ambition to establish an independent state called Khalistan.

Publication of notices is comingat a time when diplomatic tensions between the UK and India are rampant and high. Recently, New Delhi alleged that London had not done enough to curb the Khalistani movement in the UK. Earlier in March, pro-Khalistani activists removed the Indian flag from the Indian High Commission building in London during a protest.

In an April 13 phone conversation between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, the former raised concerns about ‘anti-India elements’ in the UK and urged action strong against them.

New Delhi has also expressed displeasure with the activities of some groups, such as Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), who have attempted to organize a referendum on Khalistan in the UK, US, Canada and Australia. .

The report also says the UK government should clearly define and investigate extremist activity and identify where it exists within the Sikh community, taking steps to develop a more nuanced and comprehensive understanding of subversive and bigoted Sikh extremists in Today.

The UK government should also ensure that unacceptable and extremist behavior is not inadvertently legitimized by government or parliamentary commitment. In fact, this should include reconsidering past decisions regarding the activity and legality of certain groups.

According to the report, by circumventing the democratic order, some groups are vying for power by posing as human rights activists, presenting a false appearance of legitimacy. This subversive way of working has also been seen in Canada, and the UK government should have a fuller understanding of the tactics and methods some Sikh activists employ to distract public attention from their subversive agenda, he added. .

The review urged the All-Party Parliamentary Group for British Sikhs, chaired by Preet Kaur Gill, the UK’s first female Sikh MP, and with Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, the UK’s first turbaned Sikh MP, as deputy chair. , both belonging to the Labor Party, to ensure that organizations promoting extremist views are not able to exert undue influence on parliamentary business.

The report states that after discussions with academics and political figures, there is reason to suspect that “there is at least some overlap in membership between some Sikh groups operating in the UK and outlawed groups (or previously prohibited). Admitting that this might be difficult to prove, Bloom recommends the UK government to“measures to define and address the subversive and bigoted behavior described in this chapter, which in the opinion of this reviewer should be considered harmful extremism, to ensure that it cannot continue or be imitated by other religiously inspired ethno-nationalist groups”.

According to the report, some groups have sought to artificially inflate their influence and legitimize questionable positions or tactics by using the Sikh label to lobby political bodies.

These subversive, sectarian and discriminatory activities do not reflect the true nature of the majority of British Sikh communities, which for the most part are those affected by this behavior, the report notes. Bloom recommended that the UK government “clearly define and investigate” extremist activity within the Sikh community, taking steps to “develop a more nuanced and comprehensive understanding of subversive and sectarian Sikh extremist activity”. “The Rise of Hindu Nationalism” Among other forms of religious extremism, the report also categorically warns against nationalist movements within Britain’s Hindu diaspora, which it says have become more widespread in recent years. He says: This can be seen in the sophisticated but ultimately weak mobilization of Hindu nationalist activists who allegedly targeted public figures and politicians whom they saw as hostile to their agenda during the 2019 UK general election, and the recent tensions in Leicester. . The UK government should be aware of these developments and assess whether they risk shattering the stability of Britain’s Hindu communities, Bloom wrote. Unlike previous generations of British Hindus, it seems a small minority are now passionate about their identification with Hindu political interests in India, adding that such misplaced nationalist movements could incite prejudiced views and destabilize British society. The government should “be much more aware of the very small but growing phenomenon of extreme Hindu nationalism and Buddhist nationalism,” Bloom recommended.

Kalrav Joshi is a London-based freelance journalist. He writes about politics, culture, climate and technology.