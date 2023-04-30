Why GOP voters are so loyal to Trump





Republican primary voters show no sign of easing their support for former President Trump as the 2024 GOP presidential candidate.

Trump’s lead in the presumed field of GOP presidential candidates has widened in most polls, even as he finds himself embroiled in high-profile legal battles and the party grapples with a midterm election worse than expected.

Although the presidential debates and primaries are still months away, pollsters and even some anti-Trump Republicans point to the former president’s recent indictment and his no-holds-barred approach to his perceived GOP rivals as one of the reasons why some party members are still leaning towards the former president.

“Donald Trump has conditioned…a fairly serious majority of the Republican base to believe that any legal criticism of him, any external accusation against him is invalid and a product of the ‘deep state’ or some conspiracy to take him from Republican voters,” said Rick Wilson, co-founder of the Anti-Trump Lincoln Project.

“So why did you see Trump’s numbers go up after Mar-a-Lago was raided by the FBI? Why did you see his number increase after his indictment in New York? It’s because that base – it’s a reversal of the political behavior that was known before, that is, people don’t like criminals,” he added. “And yet when you accuse Donald Trump of being a criminal, even with all the evidence in the world, their response is, ‘No, he’s not. You’re the one doing this.'”

Trump made headlines in late March when he became the first president to face criminal charges. The indictment follows an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) centered on Trump’s possible involvement in a silent payment made during his 2016 campaign to a porn star.

Although an indictment is normally considered politically damning for any presidential candidate, polls suggest it hasn’t hurt Trump — and may even have helped him.

A poll published by NPR, PBS NewsHour and Marist this week found that 63% of Republicans said they want Trump to become president again, even if he is convicted of a crime.

Even high-profile party members and the alleged 2024 GOP field have largely defended Trump, dispelling hopes from his opponents that the indictment would eventually bring him down. Former Vice President Pence described the indictment as “an outrage”, while Sen. Tim Scott (RS.C.) said it was a “travesty”. Haley suggested the investigation was “more about revenge than justice”.

But some Republicans say Trump also enjoys a lead in the polls thanks to his pugilist approach to his main rivals, particularly presumptive White House candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R).

Louisiana-based pollster John Couvillon, who typically works with Republicans, told The Hill that “the fightback, I’ve found, is what attracts [Trump] Republican primary voters.

While only a handful of Republicans entered the 2024 race, Trump took steps to define the field early on. Much of the former president’s attention has been on DeSantis, who is widely seen as Trump’s main rival, although he has yet to officially enter the race.

Trump used nicknames to taunt the Florida governor, such as “Ron DeSanctimonious,” and shot him using his Truth Social platform and ads. A pro-Trump super PAC notably rolled out an ad earlier this month depicting DeSantis eating pudding with his fingers — a nod to a story published by The Daily Beast that reported the Florida governor apparently once ate pudding without utensils.

Gunner Ramer, political director of the anti-Trump Republican Accountability PAC, suggested that some of the attacks on DeSantis “allow him to be labeled as an establishment Republican candidate, which doesn’t differentiate him from other Republicans that voters don’t just have no real interest right now.

Trump has also been quick to attack other Republicans, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu. Trump said Christie had “a big mouth – that’s all he’s got” during a speech to a raucous audience in New Hampshire on Thursday before taking jabs at the Granite State governor.

“He could have really had an impact. He could have run for the Senate. He probably would have easily won because of the last name, would have won. And that would have been a great thing. Instead, he wants to play games with the presidential bid,” Trump said of Sununu.

Trump’s rivals have all fired on him to varying degrees, though most of them haven’t been as aggressive as the former president. During an interview with Piers Morgan of Fox News last month, DeSantis said of Trump’s belittling nickname, “I mean, you can call me whatever you want, as long as you call me a winner too, because that’s what we were able to do in Florida, that’s put a lot of points on the board and take this state to the next level.

And as the Florida governor criticized Bragg’s indictment in March, he also remarked that he “didn’t know what it was about paying silent money to a porn star for getting silence on some type of alleged affair” – a nod to allegations that Trump had an affair. with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

But DeSantis is under increasing pressure to hit back even harder against Trump, and some in the GOP worry the former president is getting the best out of the governor.

Couvillon, the pollster, said Trump’s onslaught of attacks is “what gives him the edge, because it looks like he’s this badass, and the other Republican candidates just don’t have this that need”.

Although party members point out that there is still plenty of time before the first primaries, some seem less than impressed with the Florida governor.

“At the end of the day, contestants have to perform at a certain level, and DeSantis isn’t a guy ready for the big show. You can tell he doesn’t speak well. He doesn’t deliver, he doesn’t connect. with people. And despite all my criticism of Donald Trump, I will never take away the fact that Donald Trump is a magnificent showman,” Wilson of the Lincoln Project said.

“Governor. DeSantis hasn’t even announced whether he’ll be running for president in 2024, and he’s unequivocally a force to be reckoned with. Not only has Governor DeSantis never lost a fight, but he’s never lost a fight. ‘never lost an election,” said Erin Perrine, communications director for pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down. “It’s clear that if Trump has to defend his record of blindly following Fauci in nationwide lockdowns , to be good friends with Gavin Newsom, to trash Florida and lose its approved 2022 nominees – Trump will have a hard time.”

The developments taken together underscore how Trump has maintained his iron grip on the presumed 2024 primary field, even as polls also showed a substantial percentage of Republican voters did not want him to run for re-election.

“President Trump is dominating poll after poll — both nationally and statewide — crushing the primary and general fields. This is why members of Congress, statewide officials, local leaders and grassroots activists have endorsed the president because they know he is the only one who can win in 2024,” said the Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung in an email.

“There is no other candidate in the race who has even come close to presenting a bold, forward-looking political agenda that President Trump has,” he added.

Republicans say other White House candidates, including DeSantis, will soon have to put the pedal to the metal if they want to be competitive.

“There is still a lot of time left on the clock. We’re going to have debates,” said Brian Seitchik, a former Trump campaigner.

“Certainly the DeSantis team is going to have a lot of resources, both on the hard side – the campaign – and on the soft side – freelance spending. So they will have the opportunity to make their point,” he said. he stated “But somehow the initial buzz surrounding it has died down, and the rubber has to hit the road here very soon.”

