Biden really needs Donald Trump to be the nominee! Chuck Todd asks if POTUS is co-dependent on Trump





NBC’s Chuck Todd claimed President Joe Biden’s campaign launch centered on former President Donald Trump and said, “He really needs Donald Trump to be the nominee!”

On Tuesday morning, President Biden officially kicked off his much-teased 2024 re-election campaign with a campaign video that hit a lot of familiar notes, and whose title could end up serving as a de facto campaign slogan: Let’s Get the Job Done.

“But you know, all over the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to attack these basic freedoms, cutting the social security you’ve paid for all your life, while cutting taxes on the very rich, dictating the decisions health care that women can take, banning books and telling people who they can love while making it harder for you to be able to vote,” Biden said in this video.

In the Sunday morning edition of NBCsMeet the Press, Todd argued that the focus was all on Trump, and that Trump was focusing on Biden in return. He asked his panel NBC News Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Ryan Nobles, Hoover Institution fellow Lanhee Chen, and former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill if the two were “in a codependent relationship”:

CHUCK TODD: When we saw Joe Biden’s announcement video, it wasn’t about what he did. It was like it was who he was running about again. And it almost sounded like a, they even refer to the first video. He really needs Donald Trump to be the candidate! And Donald Trump responded this Thursday by sort of focusing on him. Are they in a co-dependent relationship?

YAMICHE ALCINDOR: There are definitely benefits to these two men running against each other in their minds. I also think Democrats are really realizing that the culture wars that we talk so much about Republicans fighting is also something Democrats should be talking about in a strong way because their constituents are mobilized by it.

The first few minutes of this video were January 6, the abortion, and then you got into the book ban after talking to voters. Democrats are very worried about their own freedoms. And I really want to get that word back from the Republicans.

So I think you see Joe Biden in this video championing this cause and making sure people say, okay, maybe you did something about inflation or the bills, but your life is at stake. And I think there’s a bit of fear, frankly, that it’s leaning into that, which we’ve seen on the Republican side as well.

Watch above via NBCsMeet the Press.

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mediaite.com/news/biden-really-needs-donald-trump-to-be-the-nominee-chuck-todd-asks-is-potus-co-dependent-with-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos