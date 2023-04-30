Heirs always cooperative in Medan Warenhuis construction disputes, arrogant Medan municipal government





While | mapikornews.com – G. Daliph Singh Bath heirs expect the Medan City Government to resolve this dispute with the heirs. For the future progress of the city of Medan to be free from the land mafia while increasing the PAD of the city of Medan and being useful to the people of the city. The ownership of Warenhuis is very clear and it is hoped that all parties can respect it. – G. Daliph Singh Bath heirs expect the Medan City Government to resolve this dispute with the heirs. For the future progress of the city of Medan to be free from the land mafia while increasing the PAD of the city of Medan and being useful to the people of the city. The ownership of Warenhuis is very clear and it is hoped that all parties can respect it. The establishment and construction of Warenhuis only used private funds and was later purchased by ODB, which is also a private party. This was said by the heirs some time ago on Saturday (04/29/2023). Heirs of the late G. Dalipsingh Bath, owner of PT. Cinema Oranje Bedrijven PT. Medan ODB did a live broadcast in front of the Warenhuis building, the former EMPIRE cinema with the Medan Children’s Community Forum, in his statement the heir represented by Ray Pitty ST greeted everyone firmly stating that this Warenhuis building has an owner. There are heirs, there are those who monitor and control their physique. Heir has always been cooperative on this issue, but Medan city government has not shown the same,” he explained. FORKAM Medan Children’s Communication Forum said ‘it regrets and is concerned about the protracted dispute over the historic building Department store Medan which used to be a former EMPIRE supermarket and cinema. Forkam supports the expert Medan Warenhuis aaris, as well as the disclosure of truthful information about the history of Warenhuis. Forkam expects Medan City Government can settle this dispute with the heirs. Forkam is expecting soon Free Field Land Mafia. Please Pak Joko Widodo this issue so it can be resolved and find a way out.” hoped Jack Medan. Ray Pitty launched Media Indonesia Online news of 7/11/2022 President Joko Widodo invited Governor Edy Rahmayadi to attend a restricted meeting at the State Palace in Jakarta. The agenda is to explain the land disputes that have occurred in the North Sumatra region. To the head of state, Edy admitted that land disputes were one of the big problems in his region. The most prominent case of land disputes is in the North Sumatra region. President Joko Widodo has ordered the complete crushing of the land mafia,” concluded the grandson of the late G. Daliph Singh Bath, owner of the Medan Warenhuis building. (Rst)

