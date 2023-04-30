‘Another special message’: PM Modi interacts with UNESCO chief, In Mann Ki Baat@100





In his 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with UNESCO Director-General Audrey on Sunday where the latter asked about education and cultural preservation in India. The Director General of UNESCO also wished the compatriots a wonderful trip for the 100th episode of “Mann Ki Baat”. “I received another special message from Audrey Azoulay, DG, UNESCO regarding ‘Mann Ki Baat’. She wished all compatriots a wonderful 100th episode journey,” Prime Minister Modi said during his speech on the 100th Mann Ki Baat. Audrey Azoulay is a French civil servant and politician who has served as Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 2017, making her the organization’s second female leader. Addressing Prime Minister Modi on his radio program today, the UNESCO chief said: “Dear Prime Minister, on behalf of UNESCO, thank you for this opportunity to be part of the hundredth episode of Mann Ki Baat radio program. UNESCO and India have a long common history. We have very strong partnerships together in all areas of our mandate, education, science, culture and information . She also questioned Prime Minister Modi on education and cultural preservation amid India’s G20 Presidency. “UNESCO is working with its Member States to ensure that everyone in the world has access to quality education by 2030, with the largest population in the world. Could you please explain the Indian way of achieve this goal? UNESCO also works to support culture and protect heritage,” she said. Prime Minister Modi thanked the Director-General of UNESCO for participating in the 100th episode of the radio show and expressed satisfaction for raising important concerns. He went on to say that Mann Ki Baat was a spark for many major movements. “Whether it is NEP or the option to study in regional languages, many initiatives such as Gunotsav and Shala Praveshotsav have been highlighted in MannKiBaat,” the prime minister said. “Maan Ki Baat is a program that empowers every citizen to inspire others; this positivity will propel our nation to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.” “Whether it be Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, love towards Khadi, nature concerns, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav or that of Amrit Sarovar, whatever issue Mann Ki Baat has been associated with , it sparked a popular movement,” PM mode added. The 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat was not only heard in India but also across the world. For example, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar listened to a live broadcast during an event in the United States. Bollywood celebrities such as Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor and Rohit Shetty attended the 100th episode screening of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Sunday. Meanwhile, a survey by Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak revealed that the program has reached 100 million people who know and have listened to the program at least once. The Mann Ki Baat program began on October 3, 2014 and airs the last Sunday of every month at 11 a.m. across the entire AIR and DD network. It is translated by AIR in 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects and 11 foreign languages ​​except English. It includes Hindi, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odiya, Konkani, Nepali, Kashmiri, Dogri, Manipuri, Maithili, Bengali, Assamese, Bodo, Santhali, Urdu and Sindhi. Dialects include Chhattisgarhi, Gondi, Halbi, Sargujia, Pahari, Sheena, Gojri, Balti, Ladakhi, Karbi, Khasi, Jaintia, Garo, Nagamese, Hmar, Paite, Thadou, Kabui, Mao, Tangkhul, Nyishi, Adi, Monpa, Ao , Angami, Kokborok, Mizo, Lepcha, Sikkimese (Bhutia). ALSO READ: Honoring all job offers: TCS announces 100% variable compensation for all junior employees

