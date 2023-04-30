Shaheen reacts to Trump campaign stop in New Hampshire





OTR: Shaheen reacts to Donald Trump campaign stop in New Hampshire

Updated: 2:01 PM EDT April 30, 2023

Hide Transcript Show Transcript

THIS MORNING. Let’s go to the disc. THE CENTER IS OFTEN A BRIDGE IN THE POLITICAL DIVIDE. WITH THE RISE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE, THE WINDOW IS CLOSING TO DO EVERYTHING AT CONGRESS. LET’S GO ON THE RECORD THIS MORNING. >> THE WORD INSIDE WASHINGTON TO BEACON HILL. THE NEWMAKERS GO ON THE RECORD. ED: IT’S GREAT HAVING YOU WITH US. JEANNE SHAHEEN IS IN THE CHAIR. SHE IS A DEMOCRAT ENTERED IN OFFICE IN 2009. SHE WAS THE FIRST WOMAN TO SERVE AS GOVERNOR OF NEW HAMPSHIRE. SHE ALSO SERVED IN THE STATE SENATE. WHAT THEY CALLING THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI, OLE MISS. IT’S GREAT TO HAVE YOU WITH US. LET’S START WITH FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP. HE WAS IN MANCHESTER NEW HAMPSHIRE A FEW DAYS AGO. HERE’S A BIT OF WHAT HE SAID. >> WE ARE NOW A NATION IN SERIOUS DECLINE, IT IS LOST. WE ARE LEAD BY A HOPELESS PERSON, BUT WE WILL WIN IN 2024 AND MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. >> THAT WAS THE LESS OF WHAT HE HAD TO SAY ABOUT SOME OF HIS POLITICAL OPPONENTS. WE KNOW HE CAN WIN A PRIMARY, IS THE BEST HE CAN DO? JEANNE: HE CERTAINLY DIDN’T WIN IN 2016 OR 2020. WHAT HE HAS DONE SINCE HAS STILL KNOWN HIM AWAY FROM MANY NEW HAMPSHIRE VOTERS, THE INSURGENCE AND HIS REFUSAL TO RECOGNIZE THE OUTCOME OF THE ELECTION. I AM NOT GETTING HELP HE PAID MONEY TO FORMER POOR AND STAR OR CURRENT FOREIGN STAR. >> HE HAS SOME LEGAL PROBLEMS. JEANNE: PEOPLE DIDN’T AGREE WITH HIM ON WHAT ISSUES HE HAS SUPPORTED. WOMEN SHOULD HAVE CONTROL OF OUR BODIES. DONALD TRUMP DOESN’T BELIEVE THAT. THE PEOPLE OF NEW HAMPSHIRE BELIEVE AMERICA HAS A ROLE IN THE WORLD AND VLADIMIR PUTIN IS A SHAMEFUL TYRANT WHO WENT INTO AN UNPROVOKE WAR AGAINST UKRAINE. DONALD TRUMP DOESN’T BELIEVE THAT. >> LET ME ASK YOU ABOUT GOVERNOR SUNUNU. ARE YOU THINKING TO RUN? JEANNE: HE SAID HE WILL. HE IS NOT MOUNTING A CAMPAIGN. IT DOES NOT COLLECT MONEY. I THINK THIS IS NOT CLEAR. ED: IF YOU ARE GOING BY THE POLLS, HE MIGHT NOT WIN NEW HAMPSHIRE. WHAT ABOUT GOVERNOR DESANTIS? JEANNE: IT’S INTERESTING THAT THE MORE PEOPLE KNOW OF GOVERNOR DESANTIS, THE LESS PEOPLE LIKE HIM. MOST PEOPLE WILL BE PLAYERS IN THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE IS A GOOD FIGHT TO HAVE. I DO NOT AGREE WITH HIS ATTACKS ON TEACHERS, HIS PLAN TO BAN BOOKS. THIS IS NOT IN THE INTEREST OF THIS COUNTRY AND OUR NEED TO COMPETE WITH THE REST OF THE WORLD. ED: PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS LAUNCHED HIS RE-ELECTION. YOU HAVE BEEN A SUPPORT OF THE PRESIDENT. YOU ARE NOT SATISFIED WITH THE NATION’S FIRST PRIMARY STATUS. WHY SHOULD HE KEEP THINGS AS THEY WERE? WHY THERE SHOULD NOT BE EVOLUTION? JEANNE: NEW HAMPSHIRE IS THE FIRST PRIMARY IN OVER 100 YEARS. WE WERE THE STATE THAT SAID IT WE THINK POLITICAL BOSSES SHOULD MAKE THESE DECISIONS THE AVERAGE VOTER SHOULD BE ABLE TO WEIGHT. WE HAVE SERVED THE SELECTION PROCESS VERY WELL. THE PRESIDENT COULD HAVE HAD MORE DIVERSITY, THIS IS THE REASON HE GAVE FOR WANTING TO CHANGE THE CURRENT ORDER. IT COULD MOVE ANOTHER STATE EARLIER. I THINK IT’S UNFORTUNATE BECAUSE IT EFFECTS INDEPENDENT VOTERS. IT ALSO IMPACTS DEMOCRATS AT THE TOP AND BOTTOM OF THE BALLOT. ED: SHOULD WE EVOLVE OUR ELECTORAL PROCESS? SHOULDN’T THERE BE PRIMARY? SHOULD THERE BE A NATIONAL PRIMARY DAY? JEANNE: I THINK IF WE GO TO DESIGN — POLITICAL SCIENCE TELLS ME WE ARE DESIGNING SOMETHING DIFFERENT FROM WHAT WE HAVE. I THINK WE HAVE A PROCESS IN WHICH VOTERS ARE VERY ENGAGED. THAT’S THE POINT. WE WANT PEOPLE TO BE SENT BY WHAT IS HAPPENING. THIS IS WHAT WORRIES ME. THESE ARE VOTERS WHO HAVE BEEN VERY ENGAGED AS THEY WILL SEE EVERY CANDIDATE ON BOTH SIDES OF THE AISLE. THE FACT THAT WE REFUSE THEIR PARTICIPATION IS UNFORTUNATE. IT HAS IMPLICATIONS FOR DEMOCRATS IN THE STATE. WE DO NOT KNOW YET. SHARMAN: REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS WILL BE A MAJOR ISSUE. YOU HAVE BEEN CRITICAL OF THE GOVERNOR OF NEW HAMPSHIRE. HE SAID HE’S PRO-CHOICE. YOU SAID IT SHOWS THE OPPOSITE. THINK NEW HAMPSHIRE WOMEN ARE AT RISK? JEANNE: HE HAS SIGNED A BUDGET THAT LIMITS ACCESS TO ABORTION FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HISTORY. WE HAVE SEEN IT CRIMINALIZING ABORTION PROVIDERS IN A WAY HARMFUL TO WOMEN. WE HAVE SEEN HIM TRYING TO TAKE CREDIT FOR SIGNING THIS LEGISLATION AND SAYING I AM THE ONE WHO CHANGED IT. YOU CANNOT TAKE CREDIT FOR ANYTHING YOU INITIATED. HE HAS DESCRIBED HIMSELF AS THE MOST ANTI-ABORTION GOVERNOR NEW HAMPSHIRE HAS HAD. HE TRIES TO HAVE IT BOTH WAYS. THE WOMEN OF THE STATE ARE IN DANGER. IT IS NECESSARY TO SEE DESPITE THE DEBATE ON THE REPUBLICAN SIDE, IT IS CLEAR. WE SAW IT IN THE DOBBS DECISION. WE SEE IT IN TEXAS TRYING TO TAKE IT AWAY. THERE IS AN INTENT ON THE PART OF REPUBLICANS TO DENY WOMEN ACCESS TO REPRODUCTIVE DECISIONS THAT ARE CRITICAL TO WOMEN’S HEALTH. SHARMAN: DO YOU THINK THIS WILL BACK ON YOU? JEANNE: IT’S ALREADY. WE SEEN IT IN THE 2022 RACES. WE LOOKED IN THE SUPREME COURT RACE IN WISCONSIN. WHEN THIS WAS A CAMPAIGN ISSUE, WOMEN COME TO SAY WE DON’T WANT OUR RIGHTS LIMITED BY THE GOVERNOR OR THE SUPREME COURT. THESE ARE VERY PERSONAL DECISIONS. THEY SHOULD BE MADE BY WOMEN IN CONSULTATION WITH THEIR FAMILIES, THEIR HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS, WITH THEIR FAITH. THIS SHOULD NOT BE DECIDED BY A GOVERNOR OR SOMEONE IN THE UNITED STATES SENATE OR SOMEONE IN THE SUPREME COURT WHO HAS NO IDEA OF THE CIRCUMSTANCES. ED: A CONFRONTATION ON THE DEBT CEILING IS IN VIEW AND THE ECONOMY COULD BE PUT IN REAL DANGER. THE PRESIDENT HAS A BILL THAT HAS NO CHANCE IN THE SENATE? JEANNE: ABSOLUTE. ED: THE PRESIDENT HAS DECLARED THAT HE WILL NOT NEGOTIATE. HOW TO PASS THE CLIFF? JEANNE: I DON’T BELIEVE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE WANT US TO LACK OUT OF WHAT WE’VE ALREADY SPENDED. IT PUT MORTGAGE PAYMENTS AND INTEREST RATES AT RISK, IT PUT 401(K)S AND RETIREMENT PLANS AT RISK. IT PLACES VETERANS WHO ARE DEPENDENT ON HEALTH CARE AT RISK. WHEN I WAS GOVERNOR, I WORKED VERY HARD TO MAINTAIN GOVERNMENT BOND RATINGS. I UNDERSTAND THAT IF THIS WAS REDUCED, IT WOULD AFFECT MORTGAGES AND OUR ABILITY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE THE SERVICES PEOPLE NEED. I DON’T BELIEVE PEOPLE WANT US TO DEFECT ON THE COUNTRY. THEY ARE ALREADY FACED WITH HIGH INFLATION AND ECONOMIC CHALLENGES. THIS WOULD PUT THE COUNTRY INTO RECESSION IN A WAY THAT WOULD NOT BE GOOD FOR ANYBODY. WE MUST DO THIS. WE HAVE LOTS OF TIME TO DEBATE ON THE BUDGET. To say we’re going to drop the country on the bills we’ve already spent is no answer. SHARMAN: NEW HAMPSHIRE HAS MAJOR MILITARY BASES. LEAKED DOCUMENTS A CASE INVOLVING AN AVIATOR IS AN INTERNATIONAL SCANDAL. HE HAD A HIGH SECURITY CLEARANCE. WERE YOU SHOCKED TO LEARN ABOUT EASY ACCESS TO SOME OF THESE SECRETS? JEANNE: EVERY TIME SOMEONE REVEALS CLASSIFIED INFORMATION, IT IS VERY SERIOUS AND ENDANGERS SOURCES THAT PROVIDE INFORMATION TO THE UNITED STATES. IT ENDANGERS OUR NATIONAL SECURITY. WE STILL TRY TO ASSESS ANY DAMAGES DUE TO WHAT THIS YOUNG MAN HAS DONE. I THINK WE NEED TO TAKE A LOOK AT OUR SYSTEM AND ENSURE THAT PEOPLE WHO HAVE THE BACKGROUND THIS YOUNG MA APPEARS TO HAVE DO NOT HAVE THIS ACCESS. ED: IS THERE 101, IF THERE IS ONE? JEANNE: WE HAVE SEEN THE WIKILEAKS SCANDAL, WE HAVE SEEN THIS HAPPEN THREE TIMES IN THE PAST 10 YEARS. WE NEED TO LOOK AT OUR CLASSIFICATION SYSTEM AND WHO HAS ACCESS TO IT. THIS IS AN ON-GOING INVESTIGATION THAT WE NEED TO REVIEW. CHARMA

OTR: Shaheen reacts to Donald Trump campaign stop in New Hampshire

Updated: 2:01 PM EDT April 30, 2023

The US senator from New Hampshire also discusses her displeasure with President Biden’s efforts to end the nation’s first statehood.

BOSTON—

The US senator from New Hampshire also discusses her displeasure with President Biden’s efforts to end the nation’s first statehood.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcvb.com/article/on-the-record-jeanne-shaheen-trump-in-new-hampshire/43749625 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos