If assemblies dissolved by May 14, ready for joint elections in Pakistan: Imran Khan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued an ultimatum to the coalition government that if it dissolves the remaining assemblies by May 14, then it will be ready for nationwide elections. In a televised address to the nation on Saturday from his residence in Zaman Park, Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said: “If the assembly is dissolved before May 14, we are ready for elections all over Pakistan. “, according to the video shared by the PTI Twitter account.

“It will be a national election and we feel ready for that,” he said. “This is the only way to achieve political stability, improvement of the economy and transformation of people’s conditions.” Khan further said he sensed bad intentions behind the dissolution of the assemblies, as the central government said it would do so after the budget was passed in the National Assembly.

The PTI President wondered, “What’s the point of presenting a budget when someone else has to bear the brunt of it. He said the “real budget” would be the one adopted by the government that came to power after winning the elections. The former prime minister said any idea of ​​the assemblies being dissolved after the budget would be “unacceptable” to the PTI, according to Dawn.

“We are ready for joint elections if you are ready to dissolve the assemblies by May 14. If you are not, the Supreme Court has already ordered elections in Punjab on May 14 and after that we will We will go to the Supreme Court for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections.” According to Dawn, the PTI President will conduct the rallies on May 1.

In three provincial capitals. “I will lead the rally in Lahore at 1pm from Liberty to Nasir Bagh. Qureshi will lead the rally from Islamabad at the same time and Pervez Khattak will lead the rally from Peshawar.” He added that the purpose of the rally was to save the Constitution and the country. Imran also invited the legal community and the working class to participate in the rally.

Imran said his negotiating team consisting of PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and Senator Ali Zafar will attend the crucial election talks meeting with the government team on May 2 ( Tuesday). Government and opposition officials exchanged proposals during the second round of talks held in Parliament’s Committee Room 3, Dawn reported.

Although the development has generated some optimism, the dialogue process still seems to face the possibility of failure, as important figures on both sides have stuck to their guns and questioned the usefulness of the negotiations. if one party disagreed with the other’s suggestion. Informed sources told Dawn that the PTI had insisted on a date for the dissolution of the National Assembly before the budget was presented in order to “reduce political tensions”, Dawn reported. (ANI)

