Kishwar Desai | Sinn Finn will honor the coronation party! Boris is still making waves after his release

Help! Help! is meant to be a distress signal at sea. May 1, falling on the first of the month, is also an international public holiday. But for Londoners it’s a public holiday which gives us a long weekend. And this year, that means we’ll have an extra day to prepare for the coronation.
At this time, we only have news of the splendor and details of the coronation. It is billed as the most racially diverse gathering to reflect how the country has changed in the post-imperial era. So instead of the simple ceremony of the Anglican Church, we have many religions represented Hindu, Sikh, Muslim and Jewish. Each person representing a religion will carry something symbolic in the procession. This reflects the new Kings’ desire to be inclusive.
It is also the first time that women have gained prominence. Holding the rod for Queen Consort Camillas will be Baroness Helena Kennedy who is well known as a formidable human rights lawyer and Labor peer. A surprising participant like Floella Benjamin who was popular as a presenter in children’s favorite television programs. As a prominent black member of the Liberal Democrat Party, Baroness Benjamin will carry Camilla’s scepter with a dove. The ceremonial offering sword will be carried for the first time by a female Army officer Amy Taylor.
In a gesture of solidarity, even the Sinn Fein Catholic Republican Party is participating with its leader Michelle ONeill in the Northern Ireland Assembly. Sinn Fein has so far not let its MPs sit in the House of Commons even after winning their seats because MPs have to take an oath (or affirm if you’re not religious) to serve the monarch. They never recognize the primacy of the English monarch over Ireland. This is the first time in 200 years that they have taken part.
Under the reign of Queen Elizabeth, the four regions of the United Kingdom became semi-independent. Scotland now, of course, has a leader in its parliament, a Muslim of Pakistani origin. But even here the normal rivalries between Scotland and England are on hold as a historic stone weighing several kilos will be brought in for the occasion. The Stone of Scone (pronounced scoon) has been part of the coronation ceremony of the King of England since the early 14th century. In the 1950s the stone was stolen by Scottish nationalists since the separate identity of Scotland was not granted. Now Scotland has its own parliament and somehow peace and sweet friendship will prevail.
As a celebration, someone made a statue of King Charles III out of a variety of chocolates. The resemblance is disturbing but shows that a chocolate sculpture can be beautiful. How long will it last after the ceremony? There are also statues of the Queen Consort at Madame Tussauds ready for display. A statue of Charles has been there for ages, but Camilla is now becoming a true royal. It is rare for a divorcee and a second wife to be queens. But we live in an enlightened age.
Even so, Charles’ problems are not over. The Guardian just revealed that his grandmother Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother as she used to be) came from a family that had owned slaves in the 17th century. It wasn’t even in Britain. The first slave owners were in Virginia before the United States became independent. Then the family returned to Britain in 1721. Even so, the sins of the great-great-grandfathers are about to hit Charles (probably after the coronation if he’s lucky) and no doubt the Republicans will be outraged. But they also need consolation when everyone celebrates the new king.
As for non-royal news, we continue to have strikes by the NHS, teachers and even head teachers, transport workers. Ministers keep getting in trouble. Dominic Raab, who was Deputy Prime Minister and former Foreign Secretary, had to resign because he had antagonized some officials in his department and they complained about his rudeness. But at least Rishi Sunak himself lasted more than six months as prime minister, although some of his ministers weren’t so lucky.
Today the chairman of the BBC resigned. The charge against him is somewhat subtle. He was nominated, of course, by Boris Johnson. He was also in the past someone Rishi Sunak had worked with during his time at Goldman Sachs. His only fault was that he had guaranteed a loan that someone had given to Boris but had not revealed this fact voluntarily during his interview. Being a guarantor wasn’t bad, but not talking about it was. So Boris continues to make waves even after he’s gone.
Now let’s see what he manages to do at the coronation
