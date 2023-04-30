Biden and Modi to meet Pacific island leaders, says Papua New Guinea PM – Asia and the Pacific





Kirsty Needham (Reuters) Sydney ●

Sun, April 30, 2023





10:56

0

003a0fdfeebb1025ab3702947bc941e1

2

Asia and the Pacific

Diplomacy-Foreign-Policy, Government-Politics, President of the United States, Pacific Islands, Pacific Countries, India, Joe-Biden, Narendra-Modi, Indo-Pacific, China

Free

US President Joe Biden and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will join Pacific island leaders next month for a “historic” forward-looking meeting, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said on Sunday. . “This is a historic first and at the same time a futuristic ‘future’ meeting of the world’s superpowers, in the largest country in the Pacific,” Marape said in a statement. Biden’s May 22 stop in the capital Port Moresby would be the first visit by a sitting US president to the resource-rich but vastly underdeveloped country of 9.4 million people just north of Australia. . Papua New Guinea is being courted by China and by the United States and its allies, as Marape seeks to boost foreign investment. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the country in 2018. Washington has stepped up efforts to counter Beijing’s growing influence in the region after China struck a security pact with the Solomon Islands last year. China has failed to reach a broader security and trade agreement with 10 Pacific island countries. China and Australia have been the main donors of aid and infrastructure. Papua New Guinea is negotiating security pacts with the United States and Australia, and Marape has been invited to visit Beijing this year. “In the Indo-Pacific conversation, PNG and the Pacific cannot be ignored. With our forest and sea areas combined, we have the largest carbon sink in the world and the largest sea and air space on earth,” said Marape. The 18 countries and territories of the Pacific Islands Forum cover 30 million square kilometers (10 million square miles) of ocean. Leaders in the region say climate change is their biggest security threat, amid worsening cyclones and rising sea levels. Modi and Biden will stop in Papua New Guinea on the way to Australia for a Quad summit on May 24, which also includes Japan and Australia. Marape said he invited Biden when they met in Washington last year and was “very honored that he kept his promise to me to visit our country.”



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/world/2023/04/30/biden-modi-to-meet-pacific-island-leaders-papua-new-guinea-pm-says.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos