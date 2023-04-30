Trump says he’s under all-out assault because he leads 2024 GOP polls, takes jabs at DeSantis





Fox News contributors Katie Pavlich and Gregg Jarrett offer their thoughts on the GOP frontrunners in the 2024 election on “Kudlow.”

Former President Donald Trump claimed in an interview on Saturday that he was under “total assault” for leading in the 2024 polls, while dealing a blow to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“Total aggression,” Trump told Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast. “Because we are winning in the polls.”

“DeSantis is failing badly. Ron De-sanctimonious,” Trump told host Bannon, whom the 45th president pardoned in his final days in office. “It’s always bad. You’re supporting someone. He’s dead. He’s over, his political career. He’s going to get a job. He’ll be lucky to get a job. He ends up winning the election, winning the nomination, winning the election by numbers you wouldn’t believe I mean he was so far away he was gone, and then they yelled at him a few years later, ‘when are you running against the president? “Oh, I have no comment. No comment means the answer is yes.”

Trump noted that DeSantis, who despite touring key states traditionally crucial in a GOP presidential primary, remained coy when asked if he had White House aspirations, now reportedly intends to launch an exploratory committee on a race in 2024. “He’s going to form an exploratory committee to determine – well, that’s a big step because he said he never looks at the committees. Now he’s looking at the committees . It’s amazing what 40 less does,” Trump told Bannon on Saturday. “Donors are largely leaving it now.”

TRUMP DISCLOSES EARNING MORE THAN $100,000 FROM ‘ART OF THE DEAL’ LAST YEAR

Former President Donald Trump has taken a swipe at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis amid speculation he plans a 2024 White House bid. (Michael Conroy, File/AP Newsroom)

Trump and Bannon talked about a new book called “Letters to Trump,” which included correspondence between Trump and a range of world leaders before he became president.

During the podcast on Saturday, Trump referenced his indictment in New York under Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, as well as how Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of Atlanta investigating what he considered a “perfect phone call” with Georgia Secretary of State Brad. Raffensperger after the 2020 elections.

NBC News reported last week that DeSantis plans to officially declare his presidential candidacy in mid-May to combat the narrative that Trump will remain the 2024 GOP frontrunner.

“I think a lot of it is second-hand equipment, so there’s nothing that I focused on on this mission that we did,” DeSantis told reporters in Israel on Thursday when asked about the report. . “We’re going to end up going around the world once we’re done. And if there are announcements, you know, they’ll come when the time is right. But it’s not if someone tells you that one way or another, they know it or they don’t know it, that it’s just inaccurate because there has been no justice.”

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is former President Donald Trump’s presumptive nominee in the 2024 GOP primary. (Alberto Pezzali, File/AP Newsroom)

DESANTIS SAYS DISNEY’S TRIAL HAS NO MERITS

The Florida Ethics Commission, meanwhile, dismissed a lawsuit filed by Trump allies who accused DeSantis of coordinating a “shadow presidential campaign.”

Make America Great Again Inc., a pro-Trump PAC, had accused DeSantis of “unlawful conduct” in a 15-page complaint filed in March.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, featured at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on March 3, 2023, interviewed his former boss Donald Trump on Saturday. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Taylor Budowich, a former spokesperson for Trump and now the head of MAGA Inc., had alleged there were probable grounds to investigate whether the governor broke the law by raising funds through of his Ron DeSantis PAC friends, having his team interview political operatives in the early primary states, go on a “personally lucrative book tour,” and take other steps to run for president without officially declaring his candidacy to higher functions.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE

A spokeswoman for DeSantis called the complaint “frivolous and politically motivated” and said it was “inappropriate to use state ethics complaints for partisan gain.”

Fox News Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/trump-total-assault-leading-2024-gop-polls-swipes-desantis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos