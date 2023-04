President Xi plays the long game The Irish Times

China’s credentials as a potential peacemaker in the war in Ukraine were presented by party leader Xi Xinping after speaking to President Volodymir Zelenskiy, who called their conversation long and meaningful. The Chinese side stressed its commitment to mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, correcting a diplomatic blunder by its ambassador to France, who previously compared Taiwan’s independence claims to those of Ukraine’s Crimea, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia from the former Soviet Union. The precise timing of Xi’s move is likely related and could be a positive factor in any potential peace talks. The Chinese should send a high-level diplomatic team to Ukraine and elsewhere to seek possible openings for such talks. Other principles for a political settlement they put forward include dialogue and joint crisis management and that there is no winner in nuclear wars. Their peace plan published in February put them forward but it did not criticize Russia’s unjustified violation of Ukrainian sovereignty and was therefore too close to Moscow for European preference. Since then, a succession of European visitors to Beijing have set out their position on global relations as well as on Ukraine, and are preparing a new European Union policy towards China, to be agreed in June. China’s growing involvement with Ukraine is therefore part of a broader effort to encourage engagement with Europe and discourage the EU’s growing transatlantic security and economic relationship with the United States. . The war in Ukraine, as its forces and those of Russia prepare for intense spring offensives, could be decisively resolved in the coming months, although a prolonged military stalemate is just as likely. This could pave the way for serious negotiations in the fall, which must now be prepared by proper engagement from all parties. These developments come against the backdrop of a much deeper engagement by China as Russia’s stronger partner in the war. It speaks to the shifting geopolitical interests of the two states as they grapple with a more united transatlantic partnership and try to find support among leaders in Latin America, Africa and Asia, disenchanted with the distribution unequal global power. China and Russia have had some success here, a concern for European and American leaders. This shows that the global effects of the war in Ukraine are surprisingly unforeseen and open to multiple attempts at peacemaking. In this context, China’s involvement is welcome, if it is conditioned by its own interests and values. From Ukraine’s point of view, China remains an important economic partner and could exert a strong influence on a reluctant Russia to reach an agreement. Both States should maintain and develop their new commitment.

