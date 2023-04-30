Finishing fasting 16 years without a diploma at BAC 2023, Ginting receives congratulations from President Joko Widodo





INDONESIAN NEWS. JAKARTA – Indonesian men’s singles badminton player Anthony Sinisuka Ginting has managed to win a championship medal from the Asian Badminton Championships or BAC 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Ginting won after defeating Singapore’s 2023 world champion Loh Kean Yew in the 2023 BAC Final in 26 minutes and two straight matches 21-12, 21-8. Ginting’s success also created a new world record for Indonesian badminton by winning the men’s singles at BAC 2023 Dubai after 16 years of fasting for a title. Meanwhile, Indonesia last won the men’s singles at BAC 2007, presented by Taufik Hidayat. Also read: Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, the only Indonesian representative at the BAC 2023 finals Moreover, Ginting has not only followed in the footsteps of Taufik, who also left club SGS PLN Bandung. However, the title of the BAC 2023 which took place in Dubai is the first title of the Asian Championship. In the best match against Loh Kean Yew at Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall on Sunday (4/30/2023), Ginting advanced unhindered in the opener. In just 15 minutes, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medalist was able to take a 21-12 advantage over the 2021 world champion. In the second game, Loh Kean Yew increasingly lost his ability to play consistently. Through the tough passes presented by Ginting, Loh Kean Yew was repeatedly unable to block the Indonesian representative’s punches. In fact, even though he had time to come back, Loh Kean Yew’s shots often ended in mistakes and died on their own. Also Read: Libas Philippines 3-0, Garuda Nusantara Looks Convincing at SEA Games Cambodia It’s a clear advantage for Ginting as he doesn’t have to work too hard to win the inaugural BAC 2023 title. In fact, Ginting was able to reach the first interval with 11 points, while Loh Kean Yew still survived with two points. It didn’t take long for Ginting to set a new record in Indonesian badminton in men’s singles. In the 26th minute, Ginting finally won their first Asian Badminton Championships title with a final score of 21-18 in the second game. Following her win and success at BAC 2023, Ginting also received plenty of praise on social media. One of them is from the number one in Indonesia, President Joko Widodo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infoindonesia.id/info-olahraga/9618625124/akhiri-puasa-16-tahun-tanpa-gelar-di-bac-2023-ginting-dapat-ucapan-selamat-presiden-joko-widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos