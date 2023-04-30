How is President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s health?





picture quote, Reuters April 30, 2023, 8:19 a.m. EDT President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reappeared Saturday in the electoral campaign in western Turkey. He arrived in the port city of Izmir and was greeted by huge crowds who had been waiting for hours under the scorching sun. It was a strong rally that took place in a place where the opposition is strong. There were no signs of the disease which kept him from campaigning for 3 days last week. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he had canceled his planned election activities last week. On Tuesday, Erdogan cut a live TV interview before returning and apologizing, citing stomach aches. In a post on Twitter, Erdogan, 69, said (Wednesday) that he would rest at home following the advice of our doctors. Erdogan also said that God willing, we will continue our program from tomorrow, we will continue to work in favor of our beloved nation to achieve Turkey’s century goals. The president spoke in a loud voice for nearly 40 minutes, mocking the opposition and elevating the view of terrorism, and said only he could achieve Turkey’s goals. It was an important performance that will reassure his fans and perhaps worry his critics. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey for more than 20 years, now faces the toughest election campaign in his history. Six opposition parties united for the presidential and legislative elections on May 14, with Kemal Kilicdaroglu as president. picture quote, ERDEM SAHIN/EPA-EFE/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the 74-year-old leader of Turkey’s main opposition party, the centre-left CHP, previously lost his presidential bid. But in this year’s election, the candidate is different, he is the only candidate who has been accepted by six opposition parties. Kamal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the opposition alliance, agreed with the leaders of these parties to share the post of vice-president. picture quote, WIETSKE BUREMA/ BBC NEWS Legend, “Before Erdogan, Turkey was a village” “When I heard the news of his condition, I prayed to God to take away my pain,” said Gurbet Dostum, a 42-year-old mother of two. “I am ready to suffer for him. He gave us everything.” But many here criticize and oppose it, due to the widespread inflation in Turkey which is estimated at 50% and experts have questioned the extraordinary economic policy of the president. However, Gurbet Dostum said those who complained were “greedy and ungrateful”. “He changed the country,” said Guldana, 57, who sported diamond teeth. Before Erdogan, Turkey was a village. A young unemployed woman named Ayse said she would vote for Erdogan because of her love for her country. He will take our country to the top, and we will have strong power, she said. Turkish voters have been on the sidelines for years, but Erdogan, 69, now faces unprecedented pressure as polls show Erdogan’s candidacy a good one. President Erdoğan’s AK party emerged in Turkish politics in November 2002, while the Turkish leadership took over in 2003. Erdogan, who was prime minister for a time, assumed the post of president in 2014, while in 2016 he survived a failed coup.

