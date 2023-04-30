Politics
‘Mann Ki Baat’ goes global, Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls it a spiritual journey
Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, which he described as an expression of the feelings of millions of Indians, went global with its 100th episode which aired live at the Nations Headquarters United in New York in the early hours of Sunday.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined the Indian community at another location in the United States, Somerset in New Jersey, to listen to the radio program which the former dubbed New India Story and a link between the country and the world.
Audrey Azoulay, director-general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), also praised the radio show, calling it one of the most famous, with millions of listeners in over 50 languages and dialects.
Azoulay appeared on the show on Sunday and thanked Modi for the opportunity to be part of the 100th episode.
UNESCO and India have a long common history. We have very strong partnerships together in all areas of our mandate, education, science, culture and information and I would like to take this opportunity today to speak about the importance of education, said Azoulay on the show.
In the 100th episode, Prime Minister Modi said the show filled the void he felt after arriving in Delhi in 2014 and described it as an expression of the feelings of the millions of Indians who enabled him to never be cut off from people.
The landmark broadcast was an opportunity for Modi to walk down memory lane saying it was not just a program but a matter of faith and spiritual journey for him.
Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Union ministers listened to Modis’ speech at different locations as the ruling party pulled out all the stops to make the 100th episode a mega exercise in connecting public. The BJP previously said that nearly four lakh sites would be set up for people to listen to the PM broadcast.
Modi said the program is a reflection of mann ki baat or the viewpoint of millions of Indians and the expression of their feelings. Be it Swachh Bharat, Khadi or Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the issues raised in the program have become grassroots movements, he said.
Modi said the monthly radio show, which mostly steers clear of politics, has become an important way to learn from others. This program ensured that I was never cut off from you, he said.
During the 100th episode, Modi also had a phone conversation with some people who were featured earlier in the show for their unique initiatives.
Noting that the program started on October 3, 2014, on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, he said that it has also become a unique festival of kindness and positivity of fellow countrymen.
Recalling that his mentor Laxmanrao Inamdar, one of the earliest officials of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Gujarat, always advised to worship good qualities in others including rivals, Modi said Mann Ki Baat had been an exercise for him to adore the qualities of others and learn from them. them.
Modi said that as chief minister of Gujarat, it was natural for him to meet and interact with ordinary people.
But after coming to Delhi in 2014, I found life here to be very different. The nature of the work is different, the responsibility is different and one is bound by the circumstances, the rigors of safety and the deadlines. In the early days, something seemed different, there was a void, he says.
Fifty years ago, Modi said, he didn’t leave home just to find one day that it would be difficult to connect with people in his own country. Mann Ki Baat gave me a solution to this challenge, a way to connect with the common man, he said.
Noting that he has bonded with people involved in inspirational journeys, like planting trees, cleaning up, educating the poor, for decades, he said these countryman efforts have inspired him to continue to struggle.
Modi said, “The people we mention in Mann Ki Baat are all our heroes who brought this program to life.
In Azoulay’s message that was part of the show, the UNESCO chief also inquired about India’s efforts in education and cultural preservation, two issues Modi highlighted during of the show.
As senior BJP leaders including Amit Shah in Mumbai, Rajnath Singh in Delhi and its national chairman JP Nadda in Karnataka joined the people, chief ministers of party-led states and governors were joined by others. prominent citizens in their official residences during the program.
Congress, however, brushed off Modi, saying the 100th episode occasion was announced with great fanfare, but it was maun ki baat (silence) on critical issues such as China, Adani, rising economic inequality and the protest of wrestlers in New Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.business-standard.com/india-news/mann-ki-baat-goes-global-pm-narendra-modi-calls-it-spiritual-journey-123043000963_1.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan warns of a similar situation in Sri Lanka if the elections are not held
- ‘Mann Ki Baat’ goes global, Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls it a spiritual journey
- How is President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s health?
- Finishing fasting 16 years without a diploma at BAC 2023, Ginting receives congratulations from President Joko Widodo
- Key nations walk out of US-Russia-China standoff, leaks show
- SNL actor Jim Belushi joined Memphis group FreeWorld at Rum Boogie Café
- Two SEC transfers go to CU Buffs – BuffZone
- Soviet Dior Slava Zaitsev dies at 85
- How to Permanently Delete Search History and Browser History Google Shares with Apps
- Donald Trump Civil Rape Trial: Week 1 Highlights, What to Expect After Accuser E. Jean Carrolls’ Dramatic Testimony | News
- Mrunal Thakur to Shilpa Shetty
- Note that Google Chrome is a memory saver with these features in the works