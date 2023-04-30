‘Mann Ki Baat’ goes global, Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls it a spiritual journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, which he described as an expression of the feelings of millions of Indians, went global with its 100th episode which aired live at the Nations Headquarters United in New York in the early hours of Sunday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined the Indian community at another location in the United States, Somerset in New Jersey, to listen to the radio program which the former dubbed New India Story and a link between the country and the world.

Audrey Azoulay, director-general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), also praised the radio show, calling it one of the most famous, with millions of listeners in over 50 languages ​​and dialects. Azoulay appeared on the show on Sunday and thanked Modi for the opportunity to be part of the 100th episode.

UNESCO and India have a long common history. We have very strong partnerships together in all areas of our mandate, education, science, culture and information and I would like to take this opportunity today to speak about the importance of education, said Azoulay on the show. In the 100th episode, Prime Minister Modi said the show filled the void he felt after arriving in Delhi in 2014 and described it as an expression of the feelings of the millions of Indians who enabled him to never be cut off from people.

The landmark broadcast was an opportunity for Modi to walk down memory lane saying it was not just a program but a matter of faith and spiritual journey for him. Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Union ministers listened to Modis’ speech at different locations as the ruling party pulled out all the stops to make the 100th episode a mega exercise in connecting public. The BJP previously said that nearly four lakh sites would be set up for people to listen to the PM broadcast.

Modi said the program is a reflection of mann ki baat or the viewpoint of millions of Indians and the expression of their feelings. Be it Swachh Bharat, Khadi or Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the issues raised in the program have become grassroots movements, he said. Modi said the monthly radio show, which mostly steers clear of politics, has become an important way to learn from others. This program ensured that I was never cut off from you, he said.

During the 100th episode, Modi also had a phone conversation with some people who were featured earlier in the show for their unique initiatives. Noting that the program started on October 3, 2014, on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, he said that it has also become a unique festival of kindness and positivity of fellow countrymen.

Recalling that his mentor Laxmanrao Inamdar, one of the earliest officials of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Gujarat, always advised to worship good qualities in others including rivals, Modi said Mann Ki Baat had been an exercise for him to adore the qualities of others and learn from them. them. Modi said that as chief minister of Gujarat, it was natural for him to meet and interact with ordinary people.

But after coming to Delhi in 2014, I found life here to be very different. The nature of the work is different, the responsibility is different and one is bound by the circumstances, the rigors of safety and the deadlines. In the early days, something seemed different, there was a void, he says. Fifty years ago, Modi said, he didn’t leave home just to find one day that it would be difficult to connect with people in his own country. Mann Ki Baat gave me a solution to this challenge, a way to connect with the common man, he said.

Noting that he has bonded with people involved in inspirational journeys, like planting trees, cleaning up, educating the poor, for decades, he said these countryman efforts have inspired him to continue to struggle. Modi said, “The people we mention in Mann Ki Baat are all our heroes who brought this program to life.

In Azoulay’s message that was part of the show, the UNESCO chief also inquired about India’s efforts in education and cultural preservation, two issues Modi highlighted during of the show. As senior BJP leaders including Amit Shah in Mumbai, Rajnath Singh in Delhi and its national chairman JP Nadda in Karnataka joined the people, chief ministers of party-led states and governors were joined by others. prominent citizens in their official residences during the program.

Congress, however, brushed off Modi, saying the 100th episode occasion was announced with great fanfare, but it was maun ki baat (silence) on critical issues such as China, Adani, rising economic inequality and the protest of wrestlers in New Delhi.

