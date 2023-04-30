Imran Khan warns of a similar situation in Sri Lanka if the elections are not held





Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has warned of a situation similar to that in Sri Lanka if elections do not take place.

Pakistan would face a situation similar to that of Sri Lanka, he said, adding This is not a warning, this is my analysis; so far, the people have remained peaceful at party rallies and public rallies in the hope that elections will be held soon.

However, if they are denied their right to vote, they will take to the streets and no one will be able to control the situation, the former prime minister said during an interactive session with party workers via video link.

He said that so far the coalition government has been fleeing the elections, fearing it will lose and Imran Khan will return to power. While bearing in mind the precarious economic situation in Pakistan, I have so far taken party decisions which have not harmed our fragile economy, but if the elections were delayed, the situation would spiral out of control, said he added.

On behalf of the nation, he urged all Supreme Court justices to put their differences behind them and unite for the good of the country. Pakistan was on the verge of collapse; if the Constitution of the country has been violated, for which attempts have been made, there will be a law of the jungle in the country. The nation looks to the Supreme Court for the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law in the country, he said.

Khan also announced the organization of rallies in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar to mark Labor Day on Monday; I would lead the rally in Lahore from Liberty Chowk to Nasir Bagh while senior PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pervez Khattak would lead the rallies in Islamabad and Peshawar respectively. He said on Monday they would show solidarity with the working class and voice their support for the supremacy of the Constitution and Pakistan. Thus, he urged people from all walks of life, especially lawyers, to participate in the rally to voice their demands for their rights.

Talking about the negotiation with the government on the simultaneous holding of elections in the country, the head of the PTI expressed doubts on the sincerity of the government. We have agreed to discuss the Supreme Court’s request with the government and we must come to the negotiating table with all sincerity.

However, he saw bad faith intentions behind the government’s proposal to hold elections simultaneously after this year’s budget. He revealed that on Tuesday (May 2) his team would attend the negotiations and if the government committed to dissolving the national and provincial assemblies by May 14, then they were ready to go ahead and talk about an election in the country.

However, he warned that they would not accept the government’s request to dissolve the assemblies after the budget and then hold elections.

He castigated the incumbent rulers for destroying state institutions for the sole purpose of giving themselves NROs. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were left behind to destroy the accountability system in the country and later allowed them to close corruption cases against them. Now the police and other state institutions were used to fabricate charges against their opponents.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which was responsible for organizing free and fair elections in the country, became a partner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM); he was acting on instructions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryum Nawaz and Dirty Harry, he alleged.

He also castigated the government for undermining peoples’ basic rights and violating the sanctity of their homes. What happened at the residence of PTI Chairman and former Chief Minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervez Elahis, could never be imagined in a civilized society and a democracy. Earlier, an attack was made on my life and home. PTI leaders including Azam Swati, Shahbaz Gill, Ali Amin and others were arrested and tortured. All this would not be possible in a civilized society, he lamented. (Business Registrar)

