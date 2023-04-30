Labor would clean up politics and have an independent process for BBC chairmanship





Media outside the BBC Broadcasting House in Portland Place, London Labor would replace the government’s power to appoint a BBC chairman with an independent process, Sir Keir Starmer has said. The opposition leader suggested the party would reform the system which sees the prime minister of the day deciding who gets the job, to protect him from foolishness and contamination. The role is currently decided through an open competition of candidates who are interviewed by an advisory committee, but the prime minister ultimately has the final say. It comes after Richard Sharps resigned from his post after he was found guilty of breaking the rules by failing to disclose he played a role in securing an €800,000 loan guarantee for Boris Johnson. Screen capture taken from Parliamentary TV of BBC Chairman Richard Sharp appearing before the Commons Committee on Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (House of Commons/AP) Barrister Adam Heppinstall KC’s report also said Mr Sharp risked giving the impression he had influenced Mr Johnson to recommend him by telling the then Prime Minister about his candidacy before submitting it. Sir Keir told Skys Sophy Ridge On Sunday: What you have is another example of contact with Conservative Party leaders leading to this type of result. He has wronged the BBC. We would have an independent process, let’s look at what that process looks like, to make sure that those kinds of mistakes, those kinds of associations would not be possible under a Labor government. The power to make such appointments should be taken out of the hands of the government, he said. It expands on suggestions from Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell, who said the scandal had done incalculable damage to the BBC’s reputation and called for a more independent appointments process. Sir Keir added: We also need to clean up politics because we’ve had issue after issue where there are nonsense, there are suggestions of contracts being awarded to people who know each other within the Conservative Party. We must put an end to this kind of politics. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer (Brian Lawless/PA) His comments put further pressure on ministers to bolster the independence of the search process for Mr Sharps’ successor, something Rishi Sunak has so far refused to pledge to ensure. Veteran broadcaster David Dimbleby has suggested that a cross-party committee be tasked with making the decision, with the role of the prime minister reduced. In the past, Conservative and Labor governments have made what were widely seen as political appointments to the post. Following Mr Sharps’ resignation, Mr Sunak said he would follow established procedure to find a replacement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.expressandstar.com/news/uk-news/2023/04/30/labour-would-clean-up-politics-and-have-independent-process-for-chair-of-bbc/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos