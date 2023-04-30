What China’s growing role on the world stage means for the United StatesExBulletin

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

China should play a bigger role in the world. This is the belief of the country’s president, Xi Jinping, and he is succeeding. Last week he held his first phone call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the Russian invasion. And last month, China took the world by surprise when it brokered a deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore diplomatic ties. But what will a more emboldened China mean for America and the rest of the world? Yun Sun, Principal Investigator at the Stimson Center, and Ryan Hass, Principal Investigator at the Brookings Institution, join us for a discussion. Thank you both very much for being with us.

RYAN HASS: Thank you, Ayesha.

YUN SUN: Thank you for inviting me.

RASCOE: So if we can start with President Xi’s phone call to Ukraine, Ryan, why do you think that’s happening now, and what is the significance of that?

HASS: Well, Ayesha, that’s a good question because, as you pointed out, it’s been over a year since Russia invaded Ukraine. And President Xi has repeatedly spoken with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, but has not spoken with the Ukrainian leader, Zelenskyy. And I think part of that has to do with China wanting to do some cleanup for a Chinese ambassador to France who put his foot in his mouth and offended a lot of Europeans by suggesting that the former Soviet states do have sovereignty. But there is also, I think, a deeper subtext to the story, Ayesha, which is that President Xi built his brand by being firm and resolute and not giving in to pressure. And I don’t think he wanted to be seen as pandering to demands from Europe and the United States to call Zelenskyy. And so it’s remarkable that there’s been a quiet period over the past few weeks where there hasn’t been much public pressure on President Xi to reach out to Zelenskyy. And then this week, he did. And it may also have a lesson for the United States. This may suggest that publicly harassing President Xi may not be the most effective way for the United States to achieve its goals with President Xi either.

RASCOE: And, Yun, is that part of what generally China wants to be a player or one of the main players or the main player in the world today when it comes to geopolitics? Like, is that something changed?

SUN: I’m thinking specifically about the war in Ukraine, the Chinese position is that it can’t be absent. Beijing has already realized that when it has no voice, when it has no position, it will be branded by Western countries as President Putin’s accomplice. And it’s not a reputation that China is willing to assume. So we see that China is now trying to play a more active role in terms of mediating or facilitating a dialogue or some kind of peace talk between Russia and Ukraine. I still think it’s a very long way to go, and it’s the very beginning of a very long process. But it shows that China does not want to be absent from the issue.

HASS: I completely agree with Yun. But I also wanted to address the larger point you were raising. I think the Chinese want to portray themselves as a peacemaker on the world stage. They have played a very active role in trying to encourage rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran. But the Chinese also want to be seen as the main economic engine of the world economy in the coming century.

RASCOE: So how worried is Washington about China’s ambitions on the world stage?

HASS: Well, you know, China is one of the issues in Washington that brings Democrats and Republicans together with a shared sense of concern and, frankly, frustration over certain Chinese behaviors. And I think there’s growing concern, but there’s also frustration. There is a sense that in Washington, the United States and China need to keep communication channels open to maintain consistent communication, which is essential to ensuring that competition does not escalate into conflict or disaster. And in recent weeks, members of the Biden administration have suggested an interest in bolstering those communication channels, including facilitating a phone call between President Biden and President Xi. But the Chinese, according to Washington, have not been very responsive or eager to pick up the phone. And so there is growing frustration that the United States wants to work to stabilize relations, but there is no willing partner on the other side of the table to do so.

RASCOE: Is the reason why these issues, like the role that China is going to play, the role that the United States, the West are going to play – is that vital because we are now in a battle that is really about influence and what kind of world we will have – like, will it be a democracy-based world or an autocracy-based one?

SUN: Well, I think that’s one way of looking at it, because there was an attempt to define this competition between the United States and China as an ideological competition. But on the other hand, they are two very different types of international system. The Chinese have come to realize that the competition between the great powers is essentially a competition for the rest of the world. It is about whether the rest of the world will identify with the United States and the American approach to international politics and the international system, or will identify with China and the different approach of China and to his alternative worldview to the world order.

HASS: I think Yun got it right. The honest truth is that there really is no consensus in the United States on what the crux of the competition between the United States and China is. There is a range of views. You often hear President Biden talk about democracies competing against autocracies for influence on the world stage. But you also hear other people in the Biden administration and elsewhere basically warning that prestige comes from performance. And China’s performance is improving. Their overall economic power, their overall national power, their overall military power are increasing. The question I think many people grapple with is what is the most effective way to respond to China’s growing overall national power? And some people think the United States just needs to run faster to maintain its lead over China. And others believe that more aggressive actions are also needed to perhaps speed up or slow down competition from China so that the United States maintains or preserves its lead in overall national power on the world stage.

RASCOE: We should remember – right? – that there is a huge economic component to this. Talk about how that plays a role in all of this.

HASS: Well, Ayesha, I think you’re absolutely right. More than 120 countries around the world count China as their biggest trading partner. China is deeply embedded in the global economic system in a way that the Soviet Union never was during the Cold War, for example. But there are two other kinds of big themes that I think we can extrapolate from observing how countries are responding to this growing competition between the United States and China. And the first is that there are really very few countries in the world that are eager to choose between the United States and China. We are not seeing the emergence of rival blocs between the United States and China as we did during the Cold War with the Soviet bloc and the Western bloc. So that’s not the case. The second thing we are starting to see is that there are very few countries in the world that are willing to pay a heavy price to preserve American primacy. In other words, you know, there are countries around the world that share values ​​and interests with the United States and want to remain close partners and allies of the United States, but not at the cost of trying to harm China and hurt themselves in the process. And so that puts kind of a natural limit on the extent to which countries around the world will be willing to align themselves with the United States in opposition to Chinese actions.

RASCOE: Yun, how do you think this growing rivalry will play out between the United States and China? Is this something people should be worried about?

SUN: Well, I think people are worried about that and especially the Taiwan issue, right? There’s been all this talk about China’s timing in Taiwan and whether China will take military action against Taiwan in the foreseeable future. So I think there’s a real concern that the US and China are getting into direct confrontation or conflict, even, over the issue of Taiwan’s future status. But also, I would also say on the scale of the Taiwanese file, we will see the intensification of competition between the USA and China. I would say that over the last six, seven years, the Chinese still had the illusion that they could perhaps still take advantage of their desire to cooperate with the United States, to neutralize the competitive strategy of the United States and trying to find a softer approach to coexisting with the United States. But I think that perception or assessment in China is also coming to an end, which means that Beijing is also increasingly clear that the strategic competition between the United States and China is not only irreversible . It is also non-negotiable. This therefore means that China is gradually positioning itself for long-term competition with the United States, which will have a significant impact on the rest of the world, which also means that their competition will intensify.

HASS: I would simply say, however, that although there are strongly anti-China views in the United States, there is very little enthusiasm in the United States for a direct conflict between two armed powers. nuclear weapons, which are the United States and China. And if you look at the relationship pattern over the past two years, yes, the competition has become higher and more tense. But when things got really heated, President Biden and President Xi stepped in to step in and try to calm things down and serve as a bit of a pressure relief valve on the overall relationship.

RASCOE: This is Ryan Hass, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and Yun Sun, senior fellow at the Stimson Center. Thank you both for joining us.

SUN: Thank you.

HASS: Thank you, Ayesha.

