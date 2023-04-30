Fox News host confronts RNC chairman over Trump’s ‘damage’ to GOP electorally





Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), was confronted by a Fox News host on Sunday about the effects Donald Trump could continue to have on the GOP electorally.

Trump is seeking a second term in the White House and is currently the leading contender for the 2024 Republican nomination, despite his growing legal battles and potential competition from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. A recent poll conducted by NBC News found that 46% of Republican voters backed Trump for the nomination, compared to 31% for DeSantis, who has yet to declare his candidacy. Other candidates included in the poll had single-digit support.

While Trump remains popular among a segment of the GOP base, evidence continues to mount that his influence on the party is toxic among voters at large. A slate of Trump-backed election-unwilling candidates in many key states lost their races in the last midterm elections, leading many to question his continued leadership at the top of the party.

During an appearance on Fox News on Sunday, host Shannon Bream confronted McDaniel about the continued influence the former president will have on the GOP, in light of recent reports claiming the RNC’s investigation into the causes of the poor midterm party performance does not mention Trump. A Wednesday Post article on the development noted that observers said the omission made the report “incomplete at best.”

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is seen at an event for GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker. McDaniel was confronted by a Fox News host on Sunday about former President Donald Trump’s potential impact on the party following the 2022 midterm elections. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“The former president is clearly the biggest voice in the room for the party,” Bream said. “He was a big influence in moving primary candidates who didn’t do well to the general, missed the chance to take back the Senate. How can you break 2022 without talking about this president?”

In response, McDaniel claimed outlets like the Post couldn’t have a final version of the report, as none had been completed yet, before addressing the issue more directly.

“The biggest takeaway we take is that the independents haven’t broken our way, which has to happen if we’re going to win in 2024, which is usually the cause of this ‘red wave,'” McDaniel said. “And abortion was a big issue in key states like Michigan and Pennsylvania, and so the advice we’re going to give to our candidates is that you have to address this issue head-on. Democrats have spent $360 million to that, and a lot of them our candidates refused to talk about it thinking, oh, we can just talk about the economy and ignore this big issue.”

McDaniel did not explain how the former president’s influence might have deterred independent voters from voting Republican last year. Bream also pushed back on his last point, noting how some Republicans have struggled to adequately address the issue of abortion, even discussing it openly. She also later discussed Trump’s continued attack on the legitimacy of voting methods, which she said could “damage” the party heading into 2024.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s press team via email for comment.

