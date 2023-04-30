Highlights of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Radio, United Nations, UN





Mann ki Baat by PM Modi first aired on October 3, 2014 (file) New Delhi: In a “historic moment”, the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio program “Mann Ki Baat” was broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York. In the radio program “Mann Ki Baat” hosted by Prime Minister Modi, he addresses the people of the country on different issues. It was first broadcast on October 3, 2014 and airs on the last Sunday of every month at 11 a.m. on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) networks. The 100th episode of the 30-minute show will air on April 30. Here are the highlights of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat: Get updates from NDTVEnable notifications for receive alerts as this story develops. 2 US States Issue Resolutions Honoring Prime Minister’s 100th Episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ New York State and New Jersey have issued special resolutions honoring the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” monthly radio show, noting that the “vital” show has become a means of effective communication to “promote good governance and deepen democracy.” Learn more BJP MP Hosts 100th Episode of PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ at Indore Multiplex On Sunday, a group of people attended the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio address “Mann ki Baat” during a broadcast held at a movie theater in the city of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Shankar Lalwani, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Indore Lok Sabha, hosted the event at a multiplex in the city’s Sapna-Sangeeta district. Speaking to PTI, Lalwani said it was the first time in the country that people were enjoying ‘Mann ki Baat’ on the 70mm screen of a movie theater where the program was shown. BJP MP Hosts 100th Episode of PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ at Indore Multiplex 100th episode of “Mann Ki Baat”: PM Modi’s best quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ ended its 100th episode today. The stage was considered “historic” because the episode was also broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ ended its 100th episode today. The stage was considered “historic” because the episode was also broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York. For me, “Mann Ki Baat” is like “Prasad Ki Thaal” at the feet of God: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the historic 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, described his connection to the popular monthly radio show by comparing it to ‘Prasad Ki Thaal’ (offering to God) and said it had become a “spiritual journey” for him. “Like when people go to worship God, they bring a Thaal of Prasad. For me, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is like a ‘Prasad Ki Thaal’ at the feet of God in the form of ‘Janata-Janardan’, people.” Mann Ki Baat” has become a spiritual journey of my being. “Mann Ki Baat” is a journey from self to collective. “Mann Ki Baat” is a journey from myself to ourselves. This is not me , but you are his Sanskar Sadhana,” Prime Minister Modi said. In each episode of Mann Ki Baat, the service and abilities of his fellow citizens have inspired others. Each citizen becomes a source of inspiration for another in this program. In a way, each episode of Mann Ki Baat sets the stage for the next: PM Mann Ki Baat has been a catalyst in triggering many mass movements, be it “Har Ghar Tiranga” or “Catch the Rain”, Mann Ki Baat has enabled mass movements to gain momentum: PM Mann Ki Baat has been a catalyst in triggering many mass movements, be it “Har Ghar Tiranga” or “Catch the Rain”, Mann Ki Baat has enabled mass movements to gain momentum: PM The tourism sector is growing rapidly in the country. Whether it is our natural resources, rivers, mountains, ponds or our places of pilgrimage, it is important to keep them clean. This will help tourism industry a lot, says PM Modi Mann Ki Baat featured stories of talented people in various fields, from promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat to Make in India and space startups: PM Mann Ki Baat is not just a program for me, it is faith, worship and resolution. This is my offering to the citizens of India. This became my spiritual journey: PM Whether it is Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, love towards Khadi, nature concerns, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav or that of Amrit Sarovar, whatever issue Mann Ki Baat has been associated with, he sparked a popular movement: PM Modi Every episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has been special. He celebrated positivity, people’s participation, says PM Modi Radio show “Mann Ki Baat” is a reflection of the “Mann Ki Baat” of crores of Indians, it is the expression of their feelings: PM Modi Ministry of Tourism plans ‘100 days of action’ to mark 100th episode of Prime Minister’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ From a pan-India design challenge for entrepreneurs to develop substitutes for single-use plastic items to youth visits to lighthouses, the Union Ministry of Tourism has planned ‘100 Days of Action’ to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat Radio Show”. Sudarshan Pattnaik’s sand art before the 100th episode of “Maan Ki Baat” Well-known sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture on Puri beach depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with several radios ahead of the 100th episode of the Prime Minister’s monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Pattnaik used approximately 7 tons of sand to create eight-foot-tall sand art depicting the Prime Minister with 100 radios. Union Minister Amit Shah tweets in front of Prime Minister Modi’s Mann Ki Baat PM @Narendra Modi Ji’s “Mann Ki Baat” is a platform for democratic expression. Today, this historic show will mark its 100th episode. I will listen to it with our leaders and Karyakartas in Mumbai. #MannKiBaat100https://t.co/xhp2kVP8pY – Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 30, 2023 Union Minister Amit Shah tweets in front of Prime Minister Modi’s Mann Ki Baat ‘A truly special journey’: Prime Minister’s message ahead of Mann Ki Baat’s 100th episode Ahead of the historic 100th episode of “Mann Ki Baat” which will air on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on people to join him live at 11:00 a.m. and said the route of his monthly radio show in which he addresses au ordinary people have been “really special”. Read More Mann Ki [email protected] – Prime Minister’s radio address to be broadcast live worldwide Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the 100th episode of his “Mann Ki Baat” radio address at 11am today. It will be broadcast live at UN headquarters in New York, the Indian mission said there. Learn more

