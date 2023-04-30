Donald Trump says soon-to-be-signed Florida law weakens election integrity





Unsurprisingly, former President Donald Trump is tearing up Florida’s election bill (SB 7050).

But he says it’s not for the reasons one might think.

On Social Truth Sunday, the former president slammed the legislation as a move that “guts” so-called “electoral integrity.”

“I don’t care if Ron DeSanctus runs, but the problem is that the bill he’s about to sign, which allows him to run without resigning as governor, totally weakens the integrity election in Florida. Instead of getting tough and doing what people want (same day voting, voter ID, proof of citizenship, paper ballots, manual counting, etc.), this bill just dumps everything Trump told Truth Social on Sunday.

“It will allow dirty voters lists to get dirtier, weaken transparency and be a total mess. It’s simple, all we want is a free and fair election and an honest count,” Trump added.

Trump’s stance on the bill flies in the face of the apparent intent of the latest amendments to Florida’s election laws, in which the measures he advocates were not seriously considered, end-of-term legislation session being focused on other issues.

The bill increases fines for third-party voter registration groups, shortens the window for returning mail-in ballots, and clarifies legislative intent that DeSantis can run for president while continuing to serve as as governor.

The former president’s claim that he doesn’t care if DeSantis is running for president should be taken with a grain of salt, meanwhile, given an ethics complaint filed earlier this year by Trump’sMAGA Inc. to run the law while circumventing federal campaign finance laws, adding that doing so could present an unconscionable conflict between his public duty and his private interests.

However, the ethics commission dismissed the presentation as speculative, as well as the presumption that the governor had abused his public position by hosting events in conjunction with his book, The Courage to Be Free.

In the end, the complaint was considered legally insufficient.

Gray Rohrer contributed reporting.

